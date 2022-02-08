Windows 11 build 22000.493 is rolling out with more fixes

It’s yet again time for Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday, when all supported versions of Windows get security and reliability updates. This month, Windows 11 is getting updated to build 22000.493, and if you were hoping this would be the day we get Android app support, that doesn’t seem to be the case. As with most other cumulative updates, this one is focused on security and general improvements.

In fact, none of the features Microsoft teased last month seem to be included here, like the new Widgets button. It’s likely these changes will be delivered later and get their own separate announcement.

The update is labeled as KB5010386, and you can download it manually here. It’s a cumulative update, meaning it will include all the changes and fixes that were part of Windows 11 build 22000.469. That was an optional update in January, but those changes are now included in a mandatory update, and that includes a new Your Microsoft Account page in the Settings app (under Accounts). There’s also a new HelpWith feature that uses Bing to display certain helpful suggestions in specific areas of the Settings app.

All the changes Microsoft highlights in its changelog video – yes, it’s a video this time – are included in the previous update. That includes fixes for the auto-hide feature of the taskbar, app icons showing on the taskbar after apps have been closed, icons not displaying on a secondary display, and more.

There is one issues that seems to only be fixed in Windows 11 build 22000.493, though, and that one is available in text form. Here’s what the fix does:

Addresses an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the SamAccountName and UserAccountControl attributes. The error message is, “Error: 0x20EF. The directory service encountered an unknown failure”.

As per usual, since it’s a mandatory update, it will install automatically sooner or later. If you install it manually, you’ll have a bit more control over when it gets installed, which you may prefer.