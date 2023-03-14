Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Windows 11 users are in for a few upgrades today, as it's once again time for Microsoft's Patch Tuesday updates. For Windows 11 version 22H2, that means there are a lot of new features, as Microsoft is rolling out the "Moment 2" update, after making it available as an optional update at the end of last month. Today's update is mandatory, as per usual with Patch Tuesday. Of course, the original version of Windows 11 is also getting updated, and so is Windows 10.

New features are now available for Windows 11 version 22H2

If you missed out on the optional update from last month, today's update, labeled as KB5023706 (build 22621.1413), has a lot in store. For one thing, there's a new taskbar optimized for touch devices, which hides your app icons to make more space for the rest of the UI. This feature spent a long time in testing, but it's finally available. Another new feature is the ability to access Windows Studio effects using the Quick Settings panel on the taskbar. This lets you apply certain effects to your camera and microphone, such as blurring your background or cancelling background noise.

Screenshot of Windows Studio Effects in the Quick Settings panel on Windows 11

Another major addition with this update is support for third-party app widgets in the Widgets panel. Now, apps can choose to offer widgets that you can pin to the Widgets board, with some early examples including Messenger (from Meta) and Spotify.

Screenshot of the Windows 11 widgets pane with a Spotify widget, next to a Spotify app window

Microsoft has also updated the Task Manager with a search bar so you can easily find the process you're looking for. Voice access has been updated with support for more voice commands so it's easier to use your PC with just your voice, and for low-vision users, Microsoft has also made improvements to the Braille experience, adding support for more Braille displays and improving the Narrator integration with Braille drivers. For Azure Active Directory users, you'll also see AI-powered recommendations on the Start menu.

There are also a number of app updates that may have shown up for you over the past couple of weeks. That includes the Snipping Tool, which now includes a screen recorder, and the Notepad, which has tab support now.

Of course, this update also carries smaller improvements, including a fix for a crash that may happen when playing HDR video, as well as a fix for a bug preventing some users from using their PIN or fingerprint to sign in. Most of these changes are carried over from last month's optional update. Specific to this month, Microsoft has only listed two improvements:

You can download the update manually here, if you'd rather do it that way, or simply check for updates in the Settings app.

Windows 11 version 21H2 (22000.1696)

If you're still on the original release of Windows 11, the list of news is much shorter. Today's update — labeled as KB5023698 — only includes the same fixes listed above, as well as the ones from last month's optional update, which also includes a few of the same fixes that Windows 11 version 22H2 got. An interesting bit mentioned in Microsoft's highlights is an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition, which should improve the performance of Windows Hello. Here's the full list of fixes from last month's optional update:

You can download this update manually here, or check for updates in the Settings app.

Windows 10

And for those on Windows 10, there's also an update rolling out to version 21H2 and 22H2 (as well as version 20H2 for SKUs that are still supported). That update is labeled as KB5022906, and it changes the build number to 19044.2728 (21H2) or 19045.2728 (22H2). However, the changelog for this update is almost exactly the same as the update for the original Windows 11 release, mentioned above. The only difference is it doesn't include the auto-learning feature for facial recognition. You can download this update manually here.

If you're running older versions of Windows 10, which are only supported for specific SKUs of Windows 10, specifically in business scenarios. You can find the changelog and download link for those updates below.

Windows version

KB article

Build number

Download

Windows 10 version 1809

KB5023702

17763.4131

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1607

KB5023679

14393.5786

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1507

KB5023713

10240.19805

Update Catalog