It's that time of the month again — Patch Tuesday is here, meaning every supported version of Windows is getting updates today to enhance security, fix bugs, and in some cases add new features to Windows. As per usual, the supported versions of Windows include Windows 11 versions 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2 (only for Enterprise and Education editions), along with Windows 10 version 22H2.

Copilot key remapping is now widely available in version 24H2

The biggest news this month is the addition of an option to remap the Copilot key to open a different app on your PC for users running Windows 11 version 24H2. If you're not a fan of Copilot (and we wouldn't blame you if you aren't), this new option in the Settings app allows you to use the Copilot key to launch any app of your choosing, as long as it's an MSIX packaged app. That means some classic apps may not work, but if you want to launch something like the Snipping Tool or even the Settings app more quickly, this will be able to do that.

This feature was actually made available with last month's optional update, but now it's rolling out to everyone. Similarly, Microsoft has redesigned the Wi-Fi password sharing dialog in the Settings app to look more like the rest of Windows 11, which is an important step to modernize the OS. An option to detach virtual drives (VHD and VHDX) has also been added to the Settings app, and there's a new Windows Sandbox Client Preview that features some new capabilities, such as clipboard redirection, audio and video input control, and the ability to share folders with the host PC at runtime.

The full list of improvements and additions, including features from the previous optional update, can be found below:

These changes are rolling out with the update labeled KB5046617, which brings the build number up to 26100.2314. You can download the update manually here if you don't want Windows Update to handle it for you.

Windows 11 version 23H2 gets... some of those changes

If you're still running Windows 11 version 23H2 , today's update doesn't actually add anything aside from what was in last month's preview update. The new update is labeled KB5046633, and you can manually download it here if you want to install it on your own terms.

As for what's new, the big highlight is basically the same as what version 24H2 is getting. You can now remap the Copilot key to any other packaged app on your PC, and most of the smaller changes are also shared between the two versions. That includes new capabilities for Narrator, the ability to turn notification suggestions off, and a couple of smaller tweaks. Microsoft does mention an additional fix for devices using too much power in Modern Standby, which is certainly welcome. Here's the full rundown:

Windows 11 version 22H2 is also getting these updates, but only if you're running Enterprise and Education editions.

Windows 10 gets a new account manager in the Start menu

Turning to Windows 10 version 22H2, Microsoft is still making some changes to the UI, including a new account manager on the Start menu, which lets you see more of your account settings in one view. This is similar to something that's also rolled out to Windows 11 in recent months, showing you more information about your Microsoft account.

Otherwise, the update labeled KB5046613 is available for manual download here, and it comes with multiple fixes, including one for an issue where some games failed to start due to a DRM issue. Many of the fixes are also shared with the Windows 11 updates above. Here's the full list:

Note that these updates are also shared with Windows 10 LTSC 2021 editions.

Windows 10 LTSC editions

Aside from the latest supported version of Windows 10, multiple releases of the OS are also still supported exclusively through LTSC channels for specific enterprise customers. They're all getting updates today as well, so we've compiled them below for you:

Windows version

Build number

Changelog

Supported channels

Download link

Windows 10 version 1809

17763.6532

KB5046615

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2018

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1607

14393.7515

KB5046612

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1809

10240.20826

KB5046665

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2015

Microsoft Update Catalog

As per usual, all updates rolling out during Patch Tuesday are mandatory, but you can download them manually to install them at your preferred time so you're not at the whim of Windows Update. We're now in the last year of Windows 10 updates for general consumers, so it's a good time to start considering an upgrade to Windows 11.

Windows 10 running on a 12-inch MacBook.
