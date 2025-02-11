Summary

  • Windows 11 24H2 gets a new Taskbar feature with improved app previews and animations.
  • Security updates for Windows 10 and older versions of Windows 11 lack exciting new features.
  • Detailed list of updates for different Windows versions, available for manual download on Microsoft Update Catalog.

Well, it's that time of the month again: Patch Tuesday. Every second Tuesday of the month, Microsoft unleashes a wave of updates for all of its supported Windows systems. And while this month wasn't incredibly exciting, there are some interesting tidbits to enjoy.

Text reading Windows 11 2024 Update over a blue background
Related
The Windows 11 2024 Update is now available — here's what's new and why it's not Windows 12

The Windows 11 2024 Update will bring a ton of changes to the operating system, including better support for Arm devices.

19

Windows 11 24H2 gets a new Taskbar feature, but not the one you want

First up, let's check out the notes for Windows 11's patch, KB5051987. On the surface, it doesn't seem very exciting; the main highlight just notes "This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system."

However, the "Improvements" section notes that this also contains the KB5050094 build we saw in preview back in late January, and those changes are far more fun. It includes a new Taskbar change, albeit anyone looking for a way to freely move the taskbar around like they could in older editions of Windows will be sorely disappointed:

Other versions of Windows get a security update

If you're looking for new, shiny features for either Windows 10 or older versions of Windows 11, it doesn't seem that Microsoft added anything special there. There's the usual round of security updates for the operating system, and while they're undeniably important to keeping your PC running smoothly, they're not too exciting.

As usual, here's a list of all the updates:

Windows version

Build number

Changelog

Supported editions

Manual Download

Windows 11 24H2

26100.3194

KB5051987

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 11 23H2

22631.4890

KB5051989

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 11 22H2

22621.4890

KB5051989

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 22H2

19045.5487

KB5051974

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 21H2

19044.5487

KB5051974

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021

Microsoft Update Catalog