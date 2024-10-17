Key Takeaways Winpower app simplifies access to Windows 11 power settings

Not everyone likes to use Windows PCs the same way. While some users prefer performance, others might opt for a balanced power plan to achieve optimal performance while still maintaining energy efficiency. However, finding and tweaking these power plans in Windows 11 can be quite a task, especially if you're new to the operating system. Whether you're a power user or a beginner, you'll appreciate how easy it's now become to access those power settings, thanks to a new app called Winpower.

Winpower is a new app that brings Windows 11 power settings to your fingertips

The Winpower app isn't available in the Microsoft Store. Instead, you need to download and install it from GitHub. After installing the app, you'll be able to choose when you want to put your PC to sleep and turn it off. If you're someone who doesn't like the PC to go to sleep by itself, the app gives you the option to never put it to sleep until you change it.

The app brings with it a lot more than just offering you a bunch of power settings. For example, you can write scripts and execute them after a specified time. Not only that, but the app also lets you specify a time when your PC will reboot automatically. This can be pretty handy if you're currently installing a Windows update that requires a restart. It can also automatically lock your PC the same way. Most of these options are already available in the Settings app, but they aren't easy to find in the sea of other configurations. The Winpower app is designed specifically to solve this problem.

However, upon testing the app, we found that not everything works as it should. The app features buttons to generate battery and "sleepstudy" reports, but those are not functional at the time of writing. Screen brightness and mouse pointer speed control options don't work, either. It could be bugs or simply because the developer is still working on these features.

Winpower doesn't get you an Ultimate Performance plan, though

While the Winpower app seems to be the best solution for you to quickly control power settings on your Windows 11 PC, it doesn't produce as good of a result as you get by creating a custom power plan using the Control Panel.

Windows 11 is currently missing the Ultimate Performance plan, but you can settle for a custom power plan. While the custom power plan won't be able to mimic the Ultimate Power Performance plan, it gives you more granular control than what the Winpower app offers. For example, you can control the power settings of the hard disk with the custom power plan, which is lacking in the Winpower app.