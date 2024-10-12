We all want our PCs to be as fast as possible, and the internet is a valuable resource with plenty of tips on how to get the best performance out of Windows 11. But not everything you read on the internet is accurate, and many things that were once thought to be great pieces of advice don't really have the impact you might think.

So, before you start messing with your PC settings, take note of these common recommendations that aren't actually that useful.

6 Hiding your desktop icons

It's probably been a while since you've heard this one

If you used a PC back in the early to mid-2000s, you probably heard something about how having a lot of icons on your desktop can make your PC take longer to boot and slow it down. I know I did, and to be frank, I've kind of taken that advice to heart to this day.

In reality, though, hiding your desktop icons isn't going to do a lot for your PC's performance, especially with a modern computer. Computers today are far too fast to really be slowed down by something as trivial as loading your desktop icons, so deleting or hiding your desktop icons isn't going to do anything.

There are good reasons to hide them, whether it's just aesthetics or to prevent static elements from being on screen too long (very important for OLED panels), but performance isn't one of them. Myself, I just like my desktop to look clean, so I hide them anyway.

5 Turning off visual effects

Only if you're truly desperate

Another recommendation you might see every now and then is turning off visual effects in Windows 11. These visual effects are little animations and transparency effects that add a little visual flair to the OS, but don't contribute much on a practical level, so turning them off may seem tempting.

But similar to the desktop icons these visual effects use an incredibly minor amount of resources to produce, so any modern computer is going to be unfazed by them. Turning them on or off isn't going to make a difference unless you're still using a computer from 25 years ago. Only extremely low-end PCs may see any benefit from this, but at that point, you really should get a new computer.

4 Cleaning up temporary files

It's not that big of a deal