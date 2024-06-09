Key Takeaways Windows 11 to add mobile device feature for easier file transfers.

PhantomOfEarth uncovers hidden feature in upcoming Windows update.

New feature expected to be a hit for users wanting seamless phone-to-PC transfers.

If you've wanted to transfer files over from your phone to Windows 11, you may have been a little saddened that it's not quite as fleshed out versus previous iterations of Windows. For instance, getting a phone to appear in File Explorer can be a bit troublesome. Fortunately, it seems that Microsoft is fixing this with a new feature making its way onto Windows 11 by adding an option to add your mobile device to File Explorer for easier transfers.

Windows 11 gets a handy mobile File Explorer feature

This piece of news was brought to the internet by PhantomOfEarth on X, who does an amazing job of uncovering features that Microsoft is working on and showing us what it's planning next with the operating system. This time, they noticed that a previously hidden feature had finally gained an official toggle to enable the feature.

Unfortunately, there's not a whole lot more to go off on from this post. We're not sure when the feature will drop, or if it'll go through the Dev and Beta branches before it arrives on the release version. However, it's bound to be a huge hit with people who want to transfer files between their phone and Windows 11, with some replies to the post calling it the best feature to the operating system yet. In the meantime, why not get set up with your phone on Windows 11? For example, you can now attach your iPhone to Windows 11 via Phone Link and use some of the handy features that come with it.