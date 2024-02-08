Key Takeaways Windows 11 version 24H2 confirmed as the next major Windows update, rather than Windows 12.

Temporary merge of the Canary and Dev channels in the Insider program, allowing users to switch without resetting their PCs.

New features include support for the sudo command, improvements for hearing aids, enhancements to Copilot, the ability to join a Wi-Fi network with a QR code, and visual tweaks.

We've been expecting a big Windows update to be released later this year, and while there were some doubts about the name, Microsoft appears to have confirmed that it won't be called Windows 12. Instead, according to the changelog for the Windows 11 build 26052, released today for Insiders, the next big Windows update will be Windows 11 version 24H2, following the trend of the past couple of years.

That's not all that's worth noting with this build, though. With this release, Microsoft has temporarily merged the Canary and Dev channels of the Insider program, which are now getting the same builds. This means that, until Canary is spun off into a higher build number, you can switch from the Dev to the Canary channel without having to reset your PC. However, Canary will eventually get ahead again, so you'll have to do it before that happens.

Related Windows 11: Release date, price, and everything that's new Windows 11 is official, and here's what we know about the release date, new features on the way, and everything else about it.

Sudo support in Windows 11

As per an earlier report, support for the popular sudo command (mostly known from Linux) is coming to Windows, giving users an easier way to elevate a command directly within a command line window. All users need to do is type sudo followed by the command they want to run as an administrator.

Sudo in Windows gives you the option to customize its behavior according to three modes. There's In a new window which will run the elevated command in a new window; Input closed, which will run the command in a window but close it automatically, forgoing user interaction; and Inline, which runs the elevated prompt in the current window. You can change this option in Settings > System > For developers.

Improvements for hearing aids

Recently, Windows 11 added better support for hearing aids using Bluetooth LE Audio, and this build also comes with further improvements on this front. Now, WIndows 11 will allow users to select different audio presets built into their hearing aids, allowing them to get a more comfortable experience. Additionally, it's now possible to configure how much environmental sound the hearing aids should pick up compared to the sound coming from the PC, so users can focus on what matters most to them. These settings can even be applied for each ear independently.

Microsoft has also improved the Bluetooth settings page to show more information for connected devices, such as battery life and connection status, in an expandable menu under the device's name. It's also possible to access the sound properties page for Bluetooth audio devices from here. These improvements affect hearing aids and other Bluetooth devices.

Copilot gets more contextual

This build also comes with a few new capabilities for Copilot to make it easier than ever to use. Now, when you copy text, the Copilot icon on the taskbar will change to indicate that actions can be taken with that copied text, such as explaining or summarizing it, or simply sending it to the Copilot chat. You just need to hover the mouse over the icon to choose what to do with the copied text, even if Coipilot is closed.

Additionally, this build also makes it possible to drag and drop images onto the Copilot icon to send them to the chatbot more quickly.

Microsoft is also bringing back the setting that makes Copilot automatically start with the system on widescreen devices. This can be disabled under Settings > Personalization > Copilot in Windows.

Windows Mixed Reality is gone

It's been known for a while that Microsoft is dropping support for Windows Mixed Reality on Windows 11, but with today's build, it's impossible to use Windows Mixed Reality headsets with your PC, even through Steam. The company warns that if you want to keep using these devices until the end of the support period in 2026, you'll need to stay on the current version of Windows 11 and ignore version 24H2 when it launches later this year.

Join a Wi-Fi network with a QR code

Another notable addition in Windows 11 build 26052 is of the ability to join a Wi-Fi network using a QR code. You can use the Camera app built into Windows 11 to scan QR codes and log into a Wi-Fi network without having to enter the password manually, which is something you've been able to do on mobile devices for some time. This update also makes it easier to share a known Wi-Fi network by moving the share button to the top of the Wi-Fi properties page in Settings.

Visual changes and more

Aside from these major additions, there are a lot of smaller tweaks here and there in this build. For one thing, Microsoft has moved color management settings to the Settings app, moving away from the old Control Panel dialog. Now, the page follows the design language of Windows 11 and also has a few more features, like the ability to enable auto color management.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has redesigned the energy saver icon for desktop PCs (without batteries) so that it no longer shows a battery. The notification that pops up when using a charger with a lower wattage than recommended for your laptop has also changed in this build.

Close

Following the addition of voice clarity in a previous Canary channel build, this update also adds the ability to test your microphone in both standard mode and communications mode (with voice clarity enabled), so you can know what you sound like specifically in either mode.

Registry Editor is also getting a welcome upgrade, adding the ability to limit a search to the subtree of the current folder, resulting in faster searches if you already know you only want to look in a specific folder. Finally, Microsoft is improving the logic for detecting Bluetooth devices to make it easier to find less common types of devices when needed.

Changes from the Canary channel come to the Dev channel

Of course, it's also worth noting that if you're in the Dev channel, jumping to build 26052 means you're getting a lot of features previously exclusive to the Canary channel. This includes new energy saver options, a scrollable list of quick actions in the respective menu, and the ability to create 7Z and TAR files using File Explorer, along with advanced compression options. These aren't entirely new, but they will be new for users in the Dev channel

As per usual, if you're in either channel, you can get the latest update by simply going to Settings > Windows Update and checking for updates. The general public should have access to these features later this year.