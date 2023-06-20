Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 22H2 build to Windows Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel. This build is a fairly significant one since it enables many features and enhancements to Windows that were previously in the much dreaded gradual rollout. Essentially, this build enables all the features part of the Moment 3 update.

In total, there are 25 new features that Microsoft is recording in this build. You'll get things like new Chinese fonts, notification badges about Microsoft Accounts on the Start Menu, improvements to File Sharing, Microsoft Defender improvements, new languages for live captions, and so much more. Not every feature is huge, but some might be, including the option to choose to display sections in the clock, the new Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) controls, and the USB-4 Hub Settings page. You can see all the details below.

Those are all the new features, but this build also addresses some common bugs and other issues across the operating system. You can check these out in the list below. There's a lot to sort though, from the months of feedback from Windows Insiders.

That's everything for now, but it's great to see that Microsoft's now rolling out the much anticipated Windows features that have been talked about for months. Now is your chance to download and get going if you initially missed out on these features on any of the other Windows Insider program channels. Happy downloading, and remember, your feedback makes Windows great.