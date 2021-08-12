A new Windows 11 preview is out, but there’s still no Android app support

Like clockwork, it’s Thursday and there’s a new Windows 11 Insider Preview build rolling out to the Dev and Beta channels of the Windows Insider Program. There are only two things listed under changes and improvements in the blog post. The first is that Microsoft Teams Chat is now rolling out to Insiders on the Beta channel. Dev users have had it for a little while now.

The other thing is a bit more significant. There are all-new inbox apps, including a new Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Mail and Calendar. These are specific to the Dev channel. For something like Snipping Tool, it represents Microsoft reversing course on its Snip & Sketch project, which at one point, was going to replace the Snipping Tool app. It’s similar to OneNote, where at one point, the UWP app was going to replace the Win32 app, and now it’s the other way around.

For something like Mail and Calendar, these new apps should hopefully breathe new life to apps that feel like they’ve been left behind.

One thing notably missing still is support for Android apps. This is one of the key features that were announced for Windows 11, but when previews started rolling out, Microsoft said it would arrive in the coming months. But with Windows 11 just a couple of months away from being launched, one has to start asking if the Redmond firm is still planning to offer the feature to non-Insiders this year, like it said it would.

Android app support is going to get support from the Amazon Appstore, which will be integrated into the Microsoft Store. It’s possible that the delay could be on Amazon’s end, since Microsoft has been testing the Windows Subsystem for Android internally for quite a while now.

Of course, there are a whole bunch of fixes, improvements, and known issues in Windows 11 build 22000.132. Here’s what got fixed:

Windows 11 build 22000.132 Fixes Search: Did some work to address a scenario where the recent searches list displayed when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar was unexpectedly blank.

Widgets: We fixed the issue where launching links from the widgets board wasn’t always invoking apps to the foreground. Clicking the widgets icon in the Taskbar should open it on the correct monitor now.

Windows Sandbox: The Taskbar (Explorer.exe) should no longer repeatedly crash inside of Windows Sandbox.

Other: Addressed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing a bug check when attempting to roll back in the previous flight. Mitigated an issue that was making certain games go unresponsive after pressing the Enter key. Fixed an issue where the “location in use” indicator icon wasn’t showing up in the Taskbar when it should have been.



Here’s what’s still broken. The list is much longer.

Windows 11 build 22000.132 Known Issues [REMINDER] When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.

When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here. We’re investigating an issue where on some devices, when going to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program, only the “Stop getting preview builds” option is visible. This prevents Insiders from selecting a channel. We have posted a workaround on Answers.

[BETA CHANNEL] We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates. Start: In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (WIN + X).

Taskbar: The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

Search: After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box. On pen enabled devices, apps may not launch from the Search panel. If you experience this issue, please log out and back in to resolve the issue.

Settings: Certain searches using the search box in Settings may crash Settings.

Widgets: The Widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again. Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors. [Family widget] Some users may see a ‘connect a device to see screen time activity’ message even with screen time settings enable. [Family widget] Location information may not be available for some users on iOS.

Store: We are working to improve search relevance in the Store including resolving an issue where in some cases the ordering of search results is inaccurate. The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios. Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.

Windows Sandbox Within Windows Sandbox, the language input switcher does not launch after clicking the switcher icon on the Taskbar. As a workaround, users can switch their input language via any of the following hardware keyboard shortcuts: Alt + Shift, Ctrl + Shift, or Win + Space (the third option is available only if Sandbox is full-screened). Within Windows Sandbox, the IME context menu does not launch after clicking the IME icon in the Taskbar. As workarounds, users can access the functionalities of the IME context menu with either of following methods: Accessing the IME settings via Settings > Time & language > Language & region > <each IME language> (e.g. Japanese) three dots > Language options > <each IME> (e.g. Microsoft IME) three dots > Keyboard options. Optionally, you may also enable the IME toolbar, an alternative UI to quickly invoke specific IME functions. Continuing from above, navigate to Keyboard options > Appearance > Use IME toolbar. Using the unique set of hardware keyboard shortcuts associated with each IME-supported language. (See: Japanese IME Shortcuts, Traditional Chinese IME Shortcuts).

Localization There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation.

Chat from Microsoft Teams Experience is localized for English (US) only. Additional languages and locales forthcoming. When you make an outgoing call, while you do not hear a ring tone, the user interface shows that the call is getting connected. In a video call, sometimes people videos freeze or display a black image. There is a workaround to this issue, which is to pin the video that freezes and unpin it to fix the problem. When switching between calls, the previous call is not automatically put on hold, so audio and video streams continue on both calls. Be sure to complete a call before taking another.



To get Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22000.132, you’ll need to be on the Dev or Beta channel. If you are, you’ll get the update through Windows Update. If you’re not, you can sign up through the Windows Insider Program tab in Settings. Note that while the Dev and Beta channels are aligned for Windows 11 previews right now, they won’t be for long. The Dev channel will eventually move toward features for the next feature release of Windows 11.

Of course, one of those features might end up being Android apps. Microsoft isn’t talking though, so there’s no communication on the subject, as usual.