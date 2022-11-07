It seems like Windows 11 previews arrive more and more frequently, but Microsoft isn't slowing down. It's releasing Windows 11 build 22623.885 to the Beta channel today, or you can get build 22621.885 if you opted into the Beta channel but opted out of new features, for some reason. What's particularly notable is that instead of just including fixes, this build actually comes with some new features.

Adding Windows Studio Effects to Quick Settings

If you've got a Surface Pro 9 with 5G, or another device that has what Microsoft describes as a "supported Neural Processing Unit", then you're familiar with Windows Studio Effects. It's a suite of AI tools that enhance your video and audio experiences. For example, you can use it to blur your background on a call, to suppress background noise, and even to correct your eyes so when you're looking at your screen, it appears that you're looking at the camera.

As it stands right now, you have to dig into Settings to find it, or it's in the Camera app only if you're recording video. With today's preview build, you'll see them in Quick Settings.

This feature isn't available on Intel-powered PCs. Many OEMs are doing things that are similar to this, but they're not Windows Studio Effects and won't apply.

A wider widgets panel

If you miss having the ability to have tiles that update in real-time, then you probably welcomed the return of widgets with Windows 11, and with today's preview build in the Beta channel, you can make the panel full-screen. You can just click the arrows in the top-right to toggle between full-screen and regular.

This is something that's been in testing in the Dev channel, and it's actually the one new feature that's both in Windows 11 build 22623.885 and 22621.885.

Energy Recommendations for your power settings

This one is kind of interesting. Windows 11 is set to give you recommendations on how to save energy with your PC. Next to the suggestion, you'll see a button to apply it.

As you can see, some of them are pretty obvious, like setting your PC to turn the screen off sooner. Others could be to use dark mode or stop USB devices when the PC goes to sleep. Interestingly, Windows doesn't do any of these things by default, so they're not necessarily settings that you've changed yourself.

How to get Windows 11 build 22623.885

If you're in the Beta channel, all you have to do is check for updates. Remember, Microsoft has that weird thing where even though you've explicitly opted in for new features by joining the Beta channel, it assumes that you don't want new features by default. If you're on build 22621, you have to opt into receiving build 22623, which will arrive by way of an enablement package that will bump the build number and light up the new features. You'll see the option for it in Windows Update.

Source: Microsoft