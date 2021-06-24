The first Windows 11 preview won’t come with Android app support and more

Next week, Microsoft is set to release the first preview build of Windows 11. Unsurprisingly, there are going to be some things missing from the first previews. That’s not uncommon when it comes to a development cycle.

One of the most exciting things announced for Windows 11 is Android app support. In fact, is seems like Microsoft is going to be building the Amazon Appstore into the Microsoft Store to support this, although that’s not necessarily required for it to work. Amazon is just the company that it was first to partner with.

Unfortunately, that won’t be in the initial builds. In fact, none of the new Microsoft Stores are set to be in the first Windows 11 previews.

The other key feature that won’t be included is Teams integration. One of the big features announced today is that you’ll be able to start video calls and chat from within Windows, but you won’t be able to do it from the first Windows 11 preview.

That pretty much leaves us with the features that were in the leaked Windows 11 build from last week. You’re going to see the new Start Menu, widgets, virtual desktop settings, and more. However, it just doesn’t seem like we’re going to get anything really new in next week’s build.

One thing that’s still not clear is exactly when next week we’ll get the first Windows 11 Insider Preview build. If the team goes back to its usual schedule, you should be able to test it out on Wednesday. If there are issues, it could get delayed.

If you want it, just make sure that your PC is set to the Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program. Once you have that set up, you’ll get the build as soon as it’s available next week. Microsoft didn’t confirm what the build number will be.