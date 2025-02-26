Windows 11 Pro $10 $199 Save $189 You can now grab a copy of Windows 11 Pro for just $10. Just be sure to enter the code "UPGRADE" during checkout to save. $10 at Stack Social

Although Windows is the go-to operating system for most people, many have never purchased a copy of the OS. So when it comes time to purchase a copy, whether that's to upgrade or to install a fresh copy, many are left in shock at just how expensive the operating system is. Luckily, we've got a deal that knocks over 90% off the retail price, which means you can pick up a copy of Windows 11 Pro for just $10 for a limited time.

What's great about Windows 11 Pro?

When it comes to consumer-facing products, there are two versions of Microsoft's operating system, Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. For the most part, you're going to get a similar experience with both editions, but as you might expect, the Pro version is going to pack some more features which you may or may not use.

As far as Windows 11 Pro features that are exclusive to the operating system, there's quite a bit to list here, so we recommend checking out our full comparison article, but just to name a few, you gain access to Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V Virtualization, BitLocker Drive encryption, Microsoft Defender Application Guard, Windows Information Protection, and so much more.

As you might expect, you also get access to Microsoft's AI-driven tools and features with support for Copilot. For the most part, Windows 11 Pro is going to be the one to go with, especially at this current price. You really can't go wrong with Windows 11 Pro for just $10, with Stack Social dropping the price down to its lowest yet.

Just be sure to enter the code "UPGRADE" during the checkout process in order to get the best price. And also be sure to check out the hardware requirements for the operating system before you purchase it to ensure that it's going to work with your setup.