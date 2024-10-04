Save 90% Windows 11 Pro $18 $199 Save $181 We've seen Windows deals in the past, but this has to be the best price we've seen on this product, with a discount that knocks 90% off for an extremely limited time. So get it while you can because this offer expires in just a couple of days. $18 at StackSocial

Windows is one of those apps that we really take for granted, as it comes with pretty much every single desktop computer or laptop that's sold in stores. So, when you need to purchase a copy for an upgrade or just need a license to install a version on a PC you've just built, it can be quite shocking to see just how much it costs to own a copy of Windows. As far as the base price, we're looking at $140, while the Pro version can set you back a whopping $200.

And with all that said, there's no real alternative here that's going to be able to properly take the place of Windows. So what are you supposed to do? Well, how about scoring a fantastic deal on Windows 11 Pro that trumps every deal that's come before it? In this rare deal, you can grab a copy of Windows 11 Pro for 90% off its original retail price. You read that right, for an extremely limited time, you can now score a copy of Windows 11 Pro for just $18. But be quick because this deal from StackSocial is only going to be around for the next couple of days.

Why do with Windows 11 Pro?

Well, beyond the great price, there are lots of great benefits to owning a copy of Windows 11 Pro. Not only do you get a reliable operating system that's used by millions around the world, but you also get excellent security here as well, with frequent updates that can also introduce new features too. And while these elements are present in the standard version of Windows, there are some features that make Windows 11 Pro stand out from its base counterpart.

As far as some examples, Windows 11 Pro delivers better enhanced hardware support, allowing users to really push the limits with support for up to two CPUs and up to 2TB of RAM. Furthermore, you'll also gain access to Hyper-V Virtualization, BitLocker Drive encryption, along with advanced remote desktop tools. Of course, with any current piece of software, there also has to be AI elements, with Windows 11 offering Copilot integration that can really help you be more productive.

With that said, this is just a small sampling of what to expect from Windows 11 Pro, but if you're looking to grab a copy of the software, we suggest you act quickly, because this deal won't be around for long. You can now head to the StackSocial website to secure your copy of Windows 11 Pro for just $18. You'll be able to use this key for two different installations. Just make sure that your PC has compatible hardware before purchasing.