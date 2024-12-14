Your changes have been saved Windows 11 Pro $18 $199 Save $181 This is the best time to pick up a copy of Windows 11 Pro. For a limited time, you can score this coveted piece of software for 90% off, which means a steep price drop to just $18. $18 at Stack Social

Windows is pretty much the go-to operating system for most people. And while most people use it because it already came with their laptop or desktop purchase, it's also quite popular for those that like to build their own PCs. Sure, you could go with an alternative like Linux, but for most, Windows is going to be the only option. The only problem is that if you're trying to buy a copy of Windows, it can cost quite a bit, with prices starting at $139.

Of course, we would never let you spend that much on Windows, and this deal certainly cuts that price down to its lowest. For a limited time, Stack Social is knocking 90% off Windows 11 Pro. This is the best price we've seen all year, which means if you've been looking to buy a Windows license, now's going to be the perfect time.

Why go with Windows 11 Pro?

Sure, you could go with a copy of Windows 11 Home, but at this price why not just upgrade to the best edition available? As you can imagine, Microsoft delivers a reliable operating system with Windows 11 Pro, with plenty of great features and ease of use.

If you're coming from an older version of Windows, there are going to be some differences, but nothing too drastic. Of course, if you're not sure how to use Windows 11, well, you shouldn't worry as we have an expansive guide that can walk you through pretty much every part.

As far as the differences when it comes to the Home version of Windows 11, well, Windows 11 Pro features enhanced software support, along with Hyper-V Virtualization. Furthermore, it also offers BitLocker Drive encryption and better remote desktop tools.

Windows 11 also offers AI integration as well, with support for Copilot. For the most part, this is going to be the operating system you grew up with, just with a new UI and better features. If you've been looking to purchase a copy, again, this is going to be the time to do it.

StackSocial website is offering a major discount on Windows 11 Pro at a price that comes in at just $18. Just make sure that your PC hardware is compatible. And you'll want to be quick because this deal won't be around for very long.