Windows 11 Home $12 $139 Save $127 Grab a copy of Windows 11 Home for the best price we've seen all year, with this promotion coming in at just $12. That's a steep discount that knocks 91% off one license for a limited time. $12 at Stack Social

Windows 11 Pro $20 $200 Save $180 If you've been looking to pick up a copy of Windows 11 for your PC, then this deal is going to be for you. Right now, you can score one license for just $20 for a limited time. $20 at Stack Social

Black Friday is finally here, and we're looking at one of the best deals of the weekend with up to 91% off Windows 11. For a limited time, you can score a Windows 11 Home license for just $12. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this product, as it normally retails for $139. Of course, if you're looking to grab a copy of Windows 11 Pro, that's also an option as well, and you'll be able to score a sweet discount that knocks 89%, coming in at just $20.

Of course, you'll want to be quick because these are limited-time promotions from Stack Social. And just in case you want to take a look at some other items on sale during Black Friday, we recommend checking out our Black Friday roundup, as we've gathered some of the best deals from across the internet.

Why go with Windows 11 Pro?

Well, beyond the great price, there are lots of great benefits to owning a copy of Windows 11 Pro. Not only do you get a reliable operating system that's used by millions around the world, but you also get excellent security here as well, with frequent updates that can also introduce new features. While these elements are present in the standard version of Windows, there are some features that make Windows 11 Pro stand out from its base counterpart.

As far as some examples, Windows 11 Pro delivers better enhanced hardware support, allowing users to really push the limits with support for up to two CPUs and up to 2TB of RAM. Furthermore, you'll also gain access to Hyper-V Virtualization, BitLocker Drive encryption, along with advanced remote desktop tools. Of course, with any current piece of software, there also has to be AI elements, with Windows 11 offering Copilot integration that can really help you be more productive.

With that said, this is just a small sampling of what to expect from Windows 11 Pro, but if you're looking to grab a copy of the software, we suggest you act quickly, because this deal won't be around for long. You can now head to the StackSocial website to secure your copy of Windows 11 Pro for just $20. And if you want Windows 11 Home, that's also available as well for just $12. You'll be able to use this key for two different installations, you'll just want to make sure that your PC has compatible hardware before making your purchase.