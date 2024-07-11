Lowest price at 88% off Windows 11 Pro $23 $199 Save $176 If you're looking to get a great deal on Windows 11 Pro, you've come to the right place. StackSocial is now offering a discount that you won't be able to refuse. For a limited time, you can score this Windows 11 Pro license for just $23, which is 88% off its original retail price. Get it now while you still can because this offer expires soon. $23 at StackSocial

There's a certain pleasure that comes from building a new PC. But before the pieces can come together, you need to devote time mapping out your budget and researching components and software. When you've finally completed your build, you're left with something you can truly call your own. But before you power it on, there's one thing left to do: Select the OS you're going to use.

Related Windows 11: Everything you need to know Windows 11 is the latest and greatest operating system from Microsoft, and it packs a ton of changes. Here's what you need to know.

Although you could go with something free like Linux, most home users prefer Windows. Not only does Windows provide the most complete experience, it's also pretty easy to install and comes with unparalleled application support. Perhaps the only hurdle is that Windows doesn't come cheap, with the base version coming in at $139, and Windows 11 Pro retailing for $199.

Of course, we're not going to let you spend that much on Windows 11 Pro and have found a deal so good, you won't be able to pass it up. For an extremely limited time, StackSocial is offering a fantastic promotion that lets you get Windows 11 Pro for just $22.97. You don't need to do a double take — that price isn't a typo. You can actually obtain a legitimate Windows 11 Pro license for 88% off if you're quick.

Why Windows 11 Pro?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Windows 11 provides an excellent user experience, with a clean interface that has been refined over the span of the past few decades. Not only is Windows 11 easier to navigate than earlier versions, but you also get performance and productivity enhancements as well. And while the base experience is great, Windows 11 Pro takes things to another level.

Some of the standout features in Windows 11 Pro include BitLocker Drive encryption, Hyper-V Virtualization, powerful remote desktop tools, the ability to push hardware configurations to their limits with support for two CPUs and up to 2TB of RAM, and so much more. And if you're curious about artificial intelligence, Microsoft's also packed that into Windows 11 as well with Copilot integration.

Not everyone is going to need all of these added features, but at just $23, it's really a no-brainer to grab Pro. So if you're looking to get your new PC up and running, or just need a copy of Windows 11 Pro to upgrade a computer or laptop you already own, grab this Windows 11 Pro license while you can. Although you're purchasing just one license, it's authorized to be used on two different computers, which makes this deal even sweeter. But hurry, because this deal won't last long!