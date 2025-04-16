If you own a PC with Windows Home, you might wonder where some of the Windows features you read about are. Certain features are only available in the Pro version of Windows. To get the pro version preinstalled on a PC, manufacturers typically charge $200-300 more, which is a significant markup considering it’s only $100 to upgrade from Home to Pro. However, I run multiple systems in my home lab environment and started looking for replacements for Pro features that I can run on the Home edition. After using the alternatives, I found that the notable features included with the Pro version aren't as great as I thought. I also need similar functionality on the Home version.

But the good news is that I didn't need to pay anything extra to get the same functionality as Pro features. I replaced these on my Pro system, and can also use them on my Home systems. So, it's a twofer. These are the Windows Pro features that aren't on the Home version, which I replaced with third-party tools.

4 Remote Desktop

You have several choices, but RustDesk is leading the pack