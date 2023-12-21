Windows 11 Pro $25 $199 Save $174 You can now get a copy of Windows 11 Pro for just $25 for a limited time in this fantastic deal that knocks 87% off. $25 at Stack Social

You can now score a copy of Windows 11 Pro for just $24.97 thanks to this fantastic deal from Stack Social that knocks 87% off an extremely limited time. With this deal, you're going to secure one license for Windows 11 Pro that can be used on up to two devices.

Windows 11 is a fantastic operating system that has proven to be one of the best versions of Windows to date. The operating system offers a new look that still feels quite familiar if you're a Windows 10 user. Although most people will be content with Windows 11 Home, there are some features that power users will be able to truly appreciate with the purchase of Windows 11 Pro.

Some of the differences between Windows 11 Home versus Windows 11 Pro includes support for Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, an enhanced Remote Desktop experience, BitLocker encryption, and more. In additoin to many more software features, Windows 11 Pro can also support more hardware, with up to 2TB of RAM and and two CPUs with a maximum core count of 128.

As far as minimum specifications, you're going to need a PC that has at least a 1Ghz processor, 4GB RAM, and 40GB of storage space. In addition, you're going to need a motherboard that supports UEFI secure boot, along with compatibility with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

As long as your PC hardware meets the criteria, you'll be able to use this license to install Windows 11. At this price, it's a no-brainer if you're looking to upgrade an older PC or use this license to install the OS on a newer PC build. Of course, you will need an internet connection to download the software, but at this price, this is a deal that you don't want to pass up.