Microsoft always sells Windows in a variety of flavors to cater to different kinds of users. With Windows 11, it's no different. If you're just buying a PC at your local Best Buy, your choices will boil down to either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro, but even the Pro edition is far less common on laptops these days. You'll usually only find on it on business laptops.

But when it comes to businesses, there are a lot more options, like Windows 11 Enterprise, which is the option you've probably heard the most about. As the name suggests, this is an operating system aimed at businesses, and larger ones at that. Most people don't really need this edition, but if you're running a company that does, it's important to know the differences. So how are Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise different?

Pricing and availability

Windows 11 Enterprise can't just be bought

Right off the bat, the differences start with how the Windows license is obtained. Windows 11 Pro is a standalone operating system, and you can either buy a PC with it preinstalled, upgrade from Windows 11 Home, or simply buy a Windows 111 Pro license outright. Upgrading from Windows 11 Home costs $100, while a new Windows 11 Pro license costs $200, so if you already have a Windows PC, upgrading is definitely the way to go.

Windows 11 Enterprise, however, isn't sold as a standalone product. It's part of the Windows Enterprise subscription, which comes in either Windows Enterprise E3, Windows Enterprise E5, or a Microsoft 365 Enterprise plan. These plans do not have publicly available pricing, so you have to contact Microsoft to get an estimate of how much it will cost you. Regardless, you'll have to pay a constant subscription service, and that subscription is licensed for each user you want to enable with Windows 11 Enterprise. However, each licensed user can install Windows 11 Enterprise on 5 PCs.

Windows 11 Enterprise also requires that your PC already has a Windows 11 Pro license. You can't upgrade from Windows 11 Home directly.

Feature comparison

Both are built for businesses

Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise are both operating systems built for professional users, and so, they have a lot in common. Windows 11 Enterprise is an obvious upgrade, though, so it has a lot more capabilities. Here's a quick rundown of features supported by each edition:

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Enterprise Microsoft Defender Application Guard Yes Yes BitLocker drive encryption Yes Yes, plus modern management Windows Information Protection Yes Yes Mobile device management (MDM) Yes Yes Group Policy Yes Yes Enterprise State Roaming with Azure Yes Yes Assigned Access Yes Yes Windows Update for Business Yes Yes Windows Server Update Services Yes Yes Windows Autopilot Yes Yes Azure Active Directory Yes Yes Azure Virtual Desktop No Yes Credential Guard No Yes Universal Print No Yes Remote Desktop Yes Yes Hyper-V Yes Yes Secure Score No Yes Microsoft 365 Defender Threat Protection No Yes Microsoft Defender for Endpoint No Yes (on E5 subscriptions) Direct Access No Yes Windows Autopatch No Yes Microsoft Connected Cache No Yes Organization messages No Yes Maximum RAM 2TB 6TB Maximum CPU sockets 2 4 Support period for each Windows 11 version 24 months 36 months

Why you might want to get Windows 11 Enterprise

Taking management to the next level

As you can glean from the table above, both Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise are suitable for use in business scenarios. However, there are some more advanced features in Windows 11 Enterprise that make it more suitable for large businesses and managing a lot of devices. Here are some of the features that make Windows 11 Enterprise more compelling.

Credential Guard

Credential Guard is a feature that prevents credential theft using pass-the-hash or pass-the-token attacks. This technology uses a combination of hardware security and virtualization-based security to prevent attackers from gaining access to credentials belonging to users in an organization. This includes protecting NTLM password hasshes, Kerberos Ticket Granting Tickets, and credentials stored by apps. In recent versions of WIndows 11, Credential Guard is enabled by default, too.

Windows Autopatch

Windows Autopatch is a service that automates the process of keeping PCs in an orgnization up to date. That includes installing Windows quality and features updates, updates for Microsoft 365 Apps, Edge, and Teams. The process is managed automatically, so IT resources within the company don't have to spend time ensuring devices are protected against the latest security threats.

Universal Print

Managing printers in an organization is notoriously complicated, and that's what Universal print aims to fix. Universal print is a cloud-based service that runs on Azure, and provides a centralized location for print management, making it easier to access any printer in the organization without having to worry about drivers or anything of the kind. You can use Universal Print-ready printers or use a Universal Print Connector to upgrade existing printers.

Azure Virtual Desktop

Azure Virtual Desktop is a service that allows you to create and manage virtual Windows instances that can be accessed remotely, providing users with access to their apps anywhere. It's similar to Windows 365 in nature, though management is done by the organization rather than Microsoft.

Readiness and compatibility reports

Windows 11 Enterprise also includes reports that helps organizations manage whether their PCs are ready to install the latest feature updates for Windows 11. This includes a readiness report so you know which of your devices are ready to upgrade to a new version of Windows, as well as what risks might exists with a given update. These reports check for potentially incompatible apps or drivers on PCs in your organization to ensure they can have a smooth experience with the update.

Windows Experience configuration

Windows Enterprise licenses give organizations the ability to customize the Windows experience for end users, locking down or allowing certain features depending on their needs. For example, some businesses may want to disable the clipboard history, screen recording, or voice recordings. These settings can only be managed with a Windows 11 Enterprise license.

Longer support periods, and the LTSC branch

A major benefit of Windows 11 Enterprise compared to Windows 11 Pro is that each version of Windows 11 has a longer support period. While Windows 11 Home and Pro editions get support for 24 months, after which users need to install the latest feature update, Windows 11 Enterprise offers 36 months of support, so you have an extra year before you need to install a feature update.

But some scenarios might need something even more consistent, and that's where the Long-Term Servicing Channel comes in. Exclusively part of the Windows Enterprise license, the Windows LTSC support branch allows you to get support for a version of WIndows for up to ten years after its original release. Currently, a version of Windows 11 for the LTSC branch doesn't exist, but Microsoft is planning to release it in late 2024. That means if you choose to install Windows 11 LTSC, you'll be supported all the way until 2034 without having to install new feature updates.

Using Pro and Enterprise licenses together

Some benefits can be passed down to Pro licenses

Even if you choose not to upgrade certain machines to Windows 11 Enterprise for one reason or another, a Windows Enterprise license can enable certain capabilities for Windows 11 Pro machines. Here's a breakdown of features available to Windows 11 Pro when connected to a Windows Enterprise license:

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Enterprise BitLocker drive encryption Yes, with modern management Yes, with modern management Azure Virtual Desktop No Yes Credential Guard No Yes Personal data encryption No Yes Direct Access Yes Yes Windows Experience customization No Yes Universal Print Yes Yes Microsoft 365 Defender Threat Protection No Yes Microsoft Defender for Endpoint No Yes (on E5 subscriptions) Direct Access Yes Yes Windows Autopatch Yes Yes Microsoft Connected Cache Yes Yes Organizational messages No Yes Readiness and compatibility reports Yes Yes Windows LTSC Enterprise Not applicable Not applicable 36 months of support for feature releases No Yes

Which solution is right for you?

Do you need advanced management features?

Both Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise are tailored towards business users, but they do serve different purposes. For smaller businesses without a lot of devices to manage, Windows 11 Pro likely offers all the features you need. It allows you to join a PC to Azure AD, it supports features like Windows Hello for Business, BitLocker, Remote Desktop, and Hyper-V. It's a very capable solution already, and a much cheaper one to obtain, so it's probably ther way to go for most customers.

However, if you run a very large organization and need more advanced management features like Windows Autopatch to make Windows updates easier, Credential Guard to keep sensitive information extra secure, or Windows Experience customization to ensure your employees have a consistent, locked down experience, Windows 11 Enterprise offers a lot of capabilities not available in Windows 11 Pro.

It's also worth keeping in mind that a Windows Enterprise subscription can grant some additional features to Windows 11 Pro machines, which is important to consider when thinking about how many Windows 11 Enterprise licenses you need. You can use these editions in tandem depending on the needs for each device in your organization.