Microsoft says Windows 11 is ready for broad deployment

Windows 11 is now ready for broad deployment in business environments, Microsoft has announced through its release health information page. That means anyone with a PC that meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11 should be able to safely install it. Microsoft says there may still be safeguard holds on specific devices, however.

Microsoft officially released Windows 11 just over seven months ago, and while it was a breath of fresh air in many ways, the initial release was definitely affected by some significant problems. However, as more cumulative updates have been rolled out and more devices have upgraded, most of these major issues have been ironed out, so it makes sense that it’s safe to install it now. That’s just how things tend to go when there’s a major update like this.

Just a few weeks ago, Microsoft made a similar announcement in regards to Windows 10 version 21H2. This update to Windows 10 was released around the same time as Windows 11, but it’s far less significant in terms of changes. Because it’s so much smaller, it’s only natural that it would be ready for broad deployment sooner as well.

The announcement that Windows 11 version 21H2 is ready for broad deployment comes as we expect version 22H2 to be finished up in the next few weeks. In terms of features, the next major Windows 11 update is basically done, and we mostly expect fixes for the next few weeks leading up to the general release. Then the cycle starts again until that version is ready for broad deployment as well.

If you haven’t yet, you should be able to get the update to Windows 11 by checking for updates in the Settings app. Again, your PC will need to meet the minimum requirements to run the OS, and there have been some significant changes to those requirements compared to Windows 10. You can also use the PC Health Check app to see if your PC is compatible and why it might not be.

