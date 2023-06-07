Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Windows Insiders are being treated to a couple of new Windows 11 builds today, one for the Canary channel and one for the Dev channel. While there's no changelog for build 25387 in the Canary channel, Dev channel Insiders can look forward to the new File Explorer redesign, which had been reported on earlier this year and teased officially during the Build developer event. Microsoft is also adding a Dynamic lighting page to the Settings app.

Microsoft modernizes the Windows 11 File Explorer... again

The original release of Windows 11 had already brought a pretty big redesign of the File Explorer, but with this build, Microsoft is going a step further to make its file manager feel even more fresh and streamlined. With build 23475, we have a new look that brings the address bar to the top of the window, close to the tab row, and moves file and folder actions down closer to the view pane. This new look also has a more streamlined integration with OneDrive, as you can now see your storage quota by clicking the OneDrive icon in the address bar.

Screenshot of the OneDrive storage quota flyout in the redesigned Windows 11 file explorer

For users signed in with an Azure Active Directory account, the Home page in File Explorer also now shows Recommended files in a carousel, and it will soon be able to show file thumbnails.

Unfortunately, this experience is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it right away.

Control your RGB lighting in the Settings app

Screenshot of Windows 11 dynamic lighting settings

Another big addition with this build is the Dynamic lighting page in the Settings app, which Microsoft also announced during Build. This new page lets you customize lighting settings for supported peripherals using the Settings app, meaning you no longer need dedicated software for it. Of course, accessory makers need to build support for it, and Razer seems to be one of the first major adopters. Multiple Razer keyboards from the BlackWidow, DeathStalker, Huntsman, Ornata, and Turret lines support dynamic lighting through this page. Thje Asus ROG Scope II Wireless 96 keyboard will also add support soon.

Additionally, a few mice, including Razer's Naga, DeathAdder V2, and Turret series, as well as the Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse are supported. Support for the Asus ROG Harpe Ace AimLab Edition is also coming soon.

New emoji

Screenshot of Emoji 15 additons in Windows 11

Microsoft is starting to roll out support for the latest version of the Unicode Emoji standard, which is version 15. This comes with a few new emoji, including new colors for hearts, new animals, and more.

Microsoft Store update

While it's not part of the build itself, Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Microsoft Store for Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. This update brings the ability to install free apps from search results to more Insiders, as it was previously available only to a smaller group of users. Additionally, this update redesigns the cards for movies and games in the Store, giving the artwork more room to shine.

Screenshot of Microsoft Store game and movie cards

Fixes and known issues

Aside from the major additions above, Windows 11 build 23475 also makes a previously announced feature fully available. This feature detects whether you haven't interacted with toast notifications from an app and prompts you to turn off notifications for that app. This was only available to select Insiders before.

Otherwise, it has the usual array of fixes and known issues. Here are the fixes in this release:

On the other hand, this build also comes with a few known issues. Many of these are related to the new modernized File Explorer, which makes sense for something early in testing. Here's what you should be aware of:

As per usual, you can download the latest build if you're enrolled in the Dev channel by simply going to the Windows Update section of the Settings app and checking for updates.