Key Takeaways Windows 11 is developing a feature called "Fix Problems using Windows Update" that will allow users to reinstall the operating system without losing files.

The feature is currently a work in progress and not fully functional, but its description suggests it will preserve apps, files, and settings during the reinstall process.

While the specific details are still unknown, this feature shows Microsoft's commitment to making troubleshooting and reinstalling Windows 11 easier for users.

If you've ever performed a fresh reinstall of Windows 11, you'll know how long it takes and how much effort you need to make to get it started. Fortunately, Microsoft is taking note. As spotted in a recent update to the Windows 11 beta branch, the company is working on a way to reinstall your operating system through Windows Update, and no files are lost in the process.

A handy new feature for Windows 11

As spotted by Windows Latest, the newest update to the Windows Insider beta branch has added a new feature titled "Fix Problems using Windows Update." The feature is still a work in progress, so it doesn't work as it should right now. However, if you're on the Windows 11 Insider beta branch, you can see the button for yourself on the Recovery page, among the Windows 11 backup settings.

Despite the feature not working in its current state, the description gives us a good hint as to what it does. The setting states that it will "reinstall your current version of Windows (your apps, files, and settings will be preserved)." As such, it seems to be a way to perform a fresh reinstall of Windows 11 without requiring any external drives or additional downloads. This is fantastic news; reinstalling the operating system is a common troubleshooting solution, so making it easier for people to perform one is always a win.

Because the feature is still under construction, we don't know the fine details of this new feature. For example, we're unsure if Windows 11 can repair itself without a restart, how long the process takes, or if this feature is a better alternative to using an external recovery drive. However, it's a promising look into how Microsoft wants to make troubleshooting a Windows PC easier than ever before.