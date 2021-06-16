When can I get Windows 11? Release date and more!

On June 24, Microsoft is set to announce Windows 11. It’s the next generation of Windows and if you’re excited about it, you’re probably wondering when you can get it. The good news is that you’re not going to have to wait that long for a Windows 11 release.

What’s coming in Windows 11?

I can’t stress this enough, but Windows 11 is very much Windows 10 with a UX refresh. There’s a whole new look, and it’s got a new Start Menu, the return of widgets, and a lot more. The codename for the new UX is Sun Valley, and if you’re excited about Windows, you’ve probably heard about it.

Aside from the new Start Menu, there are, of course, rounded corners as Microsoft sheds the sharp rectangles that it’s embraced over the last decade.

There’s also a bunch of stuff that’s been available in preview, such as colorful folder icons. In fact, tons of icons have been redesigned. It’s not just designed though, as there are actual new features on the way. For example, Windows on ARM users will finally be able to emulate 64-bit apps. We’ve done a hands-on of a leaked build that you can check out right here, but you’ll have to wait until next week to get the full picture.

When can I get Windows 11?

If you like to live on the edge, it’s safe to assume that Microsoft will be releasing the first preview build of Windows 11 shortly after its event. It could be that afternoon, or it could be that weekend, but it will be soon after.

Moreover, it won’t even really be unstable. This isn’t the typical prerelease cycle from Microsoft, where Windows Insiders test out tons of unstable builds before getting to something ready for release. This is done. There’s no testing happening here when it comes to whether people will actually like the new UX. The build released as a preview is the RTM build, and then it’s going to be serviced with cumulative updates.

If you don’t want to be a Windows Insider, you’ll have to wait until this fall. October is the safe bet right now, although it could arrive in November. Windows 11 will likely show up alongside a Windows 10 update, and you’ll likely have some sort of choice in which one you want.

Windows is still going to be updated as a service, so there should still be semi-annual releases of Windows 11. As always, Microsoft will detail all of this on June 24 when it holds its big event.