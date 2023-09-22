Key Takeaways Windows 11 build 22621.2361 is being rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel, introducing Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that helps with tasks and integrates with other areas of the OS.

The build includes a modernized File Explorer with improved access to important content and a new gallery feature.

Other features include new text authoring experiences to voice access and new natural voices in narrator, and Windows Backup.

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 build 22621.2361 to the Windows Insiders with PCs enrolled in the Release Preview channel running Windows 11 version 22H2. This new build for this channel is one of the most significant ones yet, as it's delivering Copilot, a new File Explorer, and some of the new Windows 11 23H2 features Microsoft talked about during its September 21 special event in New York.

The highlight of this build will be Copilot in Windows in preview. This is an AI-powered experience and assistant to help you complete tasks with ease like coming up with ideas for trips and recipes. It also integrates with the system for things like triggering dark mode and getting help with issues you might have with your PC. Copilot even integrates with Windows Ink on supported devices and can pull information from your phone and assist with copying and pasting.

Beyond that, other features include the modernized File Explorer where the address bar and search box are all designed to help you more easily access important and relevant content. There's even a new gallery feature, too. If you're looking for what else you can look forward to, check out the list below. Keep in mind, though, that you might only see Modernized File Explorer, new text authoring experiences to voice access, and new natural voices in Narrator, and Windows Backup. Microsoft says it's just beginning to roll out some of the features in the list below.

Paint has been enhanced with AI for drawing and digital creation with the addition of background removal and layers as well as a preview of Cocreator that brings the power of generative AI to the Paint app.

has been enhanced with AI for drawing and digital creation with the addition of background removal and layers as well as a preview of Cocreator that brings the power of generative AI to the Paint app. Photos has also been enhanced with AI including new features to make editing your photos a breeze. With Background Blur you can make the subject of your photo stand out quickly and easily. The Photos app automatically finds the background in the photo, and with a single click, instantly highlights your subject and blurs out the background. We’ve improved search, with photos stored in OneDrive (home or personal) accounts, you can now quickly find the photo you’re looking for based on the content of the photo. You can also now find photos based on the location where they were taken.

has also been enhanced with AI including new features to make editing your photos a breeze. With Background Blur you can make the subject of your photo stand out quickly and easily. The Photos app automatically finds the background in the photo, and with a single click, instantly highlights your subject and blurs out the background. We’ve improved search, with photos stored in OneDrive (home or personal) accounts, you can now quickly find the photo you’re looking for based on the content of the photo. You can also now find photos based on the location where they were taken. Snipping Tool now offers more ways to capture content on your screen – with this update you can now extract specific text content from an image to paste in another application or, you can easily protect your sensitive information with text redaction by using text actions on the post capture screen. And, with the addition of sound capturing using audio and mic support, it’s easier to create compelling videos and content from your screen.

now offers more ways to capture content on your screen – with this update you can now extract specific text content from an image to paste in another application or, you can easily protect your sensitive information with text redaction by using text actions on the post capture screen. And, with the addition of sound capturing using audio and mic support, it’s easier to create compelling videos and content from your screen. Clipchamp , now with auto compose, helps you with scenes suggestions, edits and narratives based on your images and footage automatically so you can create and edit videos to share with family, friends, and social media like a pro.

, now with auto compose, helps you with scenes suggestions, edits and narratives based on your images and footage automatically so you can create and edit videos to share with family, friends, and social media like a pro. Notepad will start automatically saving your session state allowing you to close Notepad without any interrupting dialogs and then pick up where you left off when you return. Notepad will automatically restore previously open tabs as well as unsaved content and edits across those open tabs.

will start automatically saving your session state allowing you to close Notepad without any interrupting dialogs and then pick up where you left off when you return. Notepad will automatically restore previously open tabs as well as unsaved content and edits across those open tabs. With the new Outlook for Windows , you can connect and coordinate your various accounts (including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more) in one app. Intelligent tools help you write clear, concise emails and seamlessly attach important documents and photos from OneDrive.

, you can connect and coordinate your various accounts (including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more) in one app. Intelligent tools help you write clear, concise emails and seamlessly attach important documents and photos from OneDrive. New text authoring experiences to voice access and new natural voices in Narrator , continuing our ongoing commitment to making Windows 11 the most accessible version of Windows yet.

and , continuing our ongoing commitment to making Windows 11 the most accessible version of Windows yet. Windows Backup makes moving to a new Windows 11 PC easier than ever. With Windows Backup, transitioning most files, apps and settings from one PC to another, is seamless so everything is right where you left it, exactly how you like it. read more

We do have a note if you're looking to install this build though. If you have the toggle in Windows Update to get the latest updates as they are available turned on before installing this build, you will also get Windows Configuration Update (KB5030509) installed at the same time. You won't see it listed in Windows Update itself, but this is pretty normal behavior because this is how Microsoft rolls out features using their Controlled Feature Rollout technology. If this option is turned off before you install this build, you can turn it on and the Windows Configuration update will be downloaded. With the toggle-off entirely, you'll just gradually see these features.

In the other channels of the Windows Insider program, Microsoft also released a new Windows 11 Dev Channel build, coming in at 23550. This build isn't pretty big, but it just adds Voice Access in the Out of Box experience.