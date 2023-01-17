Microsoft is kicking off the new week with a fresh Windows 11 build. Release Preview Windows Insiders can now download Windows 11 build 22621.1192 (KB5022360). It's a fairly small release, but it brings a change that can help reduce the number of reboots you experience when upgrading your PC.

To be more specific, Microsoft has made a change so that once you upgrade a Release Preview version of Windows 11 to version 22H2, you'll get both the January optional update and a .NET update. That's security fixes, and .NET updates, all at once without needing to restart twice. Other than that, there are fixes in his release for searchindexer, AutoPilot, Group Policies, and Game Controllers. Check it out on the change log below. Do note that there is also a new settings page under Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates to see future .NET preview updates, too.

We fixed an issue that affected searchindexer.exe. It randomly stopped you from signing in or signing out.

It randomly stopped you from signing in or signing out. We fixed an issue that stopped you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.

We fixed a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affected COM+ applications.

We fixed an issue that affected conhost.exe. It stopped responding.

It stopped responding. We fixed an issue that might have affected the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configured it, the parent domain might have been missing.

We fixed an issue that might have occurred when the Input Method Editor (IME) was active. Applications might have stopped responding when you used the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

We fixed an issue that might have affected FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might have returned the wrong window handle.

or . They might have returned the wrong window handle. We fixed an issue that might have occurred when you converted or reconverted Japanese Kanji using a multibyte character set (MBCS) app. The cursor might have moved to the wrong location when you typed.

We fixed an issue that might have affected applications that used Microsoft Edge WebView2 to display content. Applications that used WebView2 included Microsoft Office and the Widgets app. The content might have appeared blank or greyed out.

We fixed an issue that affected certain systems that had firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stopped you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

We fixed an issue that affected picture files you found using search on the taskbar. This issue stopped you from opening those pictures.

We fixed an issue that affected mstsc.exe . It stopped responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

. It stopped responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection. We fixed an issue that affected a Group Policy for Expanded Toasts.

We fixed an issue that caused Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC) to stop responding. This occurred when they processed Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

We fixed an issue that affected the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue caused a nonpaged pool leak.

We fixed an issue that affected the ReFS. The issue caused high nonpaged pool usage, which depleted system memory.

We fixed an issue that affected devices that were subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF). Some applications stopped responding or did not open. These included Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

We fixed an issue that affected some game controllers. When the game controller was connected to the computer, the computer might not have gone to Sleep mode. read more

So far that's all Microsoft has for this week. We have yet to get a Dev Channel or Beta Channel build. If you missed it, last week's Dev Channel release was all about the settings app, including more information about cloud storage. As always, you'll get new builds through Windows Update automatically.

Source: Microsoft