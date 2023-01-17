Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is kicking off the new week with a fresh Windows 11 build. Release Preview Windows Insiders can now download Windows 11 build 22621.1192 (KB5022360). It's a fairly small release, but it brings a change that can help reduce the number of reboots you experience when upgrading your PC.

To be more specific, Microsoft has made a change so that once you upgrade a Release Preview version of Windows 11 to version 22H2, you'll get both the January optional update and a .NET update. That's security fixes, and .NET updates, all at once without needing to restart twice. Other than that, there are fixes in his release for searchindexer, AutoPilot, Group Policies, and Game Controllers. Check it out on the change log below. Do note that there is also a new settings page under Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates to see future .NET preview updates, too.

So far that's all Microsoft has for this week. We have yet to get a Dev Channel or Beta Channel build. If you missed it, last week's Dev Channel release was all about the settings app, including more information about cloud storage. As always, you'll get new builds through Windows Update automatically.

