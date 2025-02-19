Summary Windows 11 has an improved battery indicator showing charging (green), energy saving (yellow), or low (red).

The battery percentage feature can be enabled in Settings, providing more accurate battery information.

Some Windows 11 features, including the battery update, are part of a gradual rollout, so not everyone will see them immediately.

Is it bad that one of the most exciting features coming to Windows 11 (for me, at least) is an improved battery indicator? I didn't know I needed one until Microsoft stated that they were working on it in the beta builds.

As posted on the Windows Insider Blog, version 26100.3321 is now ready for everyone to try out. The very first feature mentioned is also my favorite:

[Battery] New! Improved icons show your battery status with just a quick glance. When your battery icon is green, your PC is charging and in a good state. Yellow means that your PC battery is in energy saving mode. Windows makes this change for you when your battery power is less than or equal to 20%. Red means battery power is low, and you must plug in your PC as soon as possible. We’re also introducing the ability to show your battery percentage next to the battery icon in the system tray which can be enabled via Settings > Power & battery and toggling on the “Battery Percentage” setting.

Unfortunately, the battery update is part of the gradual rollout section, so you may not see it immediately. If you don't, give it some time for Microsoft to get around to adding it to your PC. The gradual rollout also includes features like sharing files via the taskbar and enhancements to Windows Spotlight so you can easily see where an image comes from.

If you're not sure what the Windows 11 Release Preview branch is, check out our handy guide on the Windows Insider Program and how to join it.