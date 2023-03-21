Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 update for Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel, adding a few of the improvements that have been available in the Beta and Dev channels in the past. There's also a seemingly brand-new change, which gives users faster access to the new Bing chat experience.

As you may recall, Microsoft added Bing to the Windows Search experience with an update in late February, which is accessible via a button in the search panel. with this build, however, the button that takes you to Bing chat is available directly inside the search bar on the taskbar (provided you've been given access to the Bing preview). Unfortunately, real integration with Windows 11 is still not available, so you'll be taken to Bing inside Microsoft Edge.

There are a few other changes with this update. Now, users may see notifications regarding their Microsoft account in the Start menu, with warnings for things such as creating a backup of their files. This is only available to a small group of Insiders, and those who do see this experience may see a slightly different look for it as Microsoft is still testing it out. Another change regarding the search bar on the taskbar is that it will now appear lighter if you're using a custom color mode for Windows. Specifically, you'll see this change if the Windows mode is set to dark and the app mode is set to light in the Settings app (under Personalization -> Colors). Microsoft also mentions "many new features" for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, but there's no clarification on what new features are new exactly.

Aside from that, there's a lot of smaller fixes in this release for various parts of Windows, including Narrator, USB printers, and more. Here's the full list:

If you're a Windows Insider enrolled in the Release Preview channel (and your PC supports Windows 11), you can grab this update through Windows Update, or wait for it to be installed automatically, which should happen sooner rather than later. This is likely an early look at the optional cumulative update releasing later this month, which will then be rolled into the mandatory Patch Tuesday update in April. If you'd rather not take risks with the Insider Program, you can wait a few weeks to get these improvements.

Source: Microsoft