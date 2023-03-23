Microsoft recently added the ability to record your screen in Windows 11 using the Snipping Tool app, which previously only supported screenshots. While the screenshot feature can be easily accessed with a key combination (Windows + Shift + S), screen recording is currently something you have to initiate through the software by opening the app first. However, that looks set to change in the near future, as the latest preview build released in the Dev channel — build number 23419 — comes with a hidden keyboard shortcut that allows you to quickly initiate a screen recording.

First shared by Twitter user @PhantomOfEarth, there's a new feature ID in this build, which is disabled by default, allowing you to apparently open the screen recording interface right away. We say "apparently" because, as it stands, even if you enable the feature, the keyboard shortcut only opens the Snipping Tool app in the regular screenshot interface, rather than the screen recording. However, this indicates Microsoft is working on this capability, and it also explains why the feature is disabled for now, seeing as it's not functional in the way it's intended.

If you'd like to enable this feature yourself (though there's no real benefit to it right now), you'll need to download ViveTool from GitHub, or the more user-friendly ViveTool GUI, which is essentially the same app but with a graphical user interface rather than a command line-based one. You'll need to search for feature ID 42063280 and enable it (or use the command vivetool /enable /id:42063280, if you're using the original ViveTool in the Windows Terminal/Command Prompt).

Windows 11 build 23419 in the Dev channel also brought another change to the Snipping Tool, and this one is actually widely available. Now, pressing the Print Screen key on your keyboard will open the Snipping Tool by default, rather than taking a simple screenshot right away. This was a feature that was already available as an accessibility option but it was disabled by default. Now, it's on by default, though you can still disable it.

Source: @PhantomOfEarth (Twitter)

Via: Neowin