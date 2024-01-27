Key Takeaways Windows 11 SE is a specialized edition designed for K-8 classrooms, with a simplified design and controlled app installation.

It is typically only available as a bundled OS with low-cost laptops sold to schools.

The OS has restrictions and limitations, including watermarks, restricted app usage, and heavy reliance on OneDrive, making it less flexible for daily use.

When you start counting all the different Windows 11 editions, the list keeps getting longer. For starters, there are typical consumer-focused SKUs such as Home and Pro, while Pro for Workstations and Enterprise variants are tailor-made for business environments. The Education and Enterprise editions, on the other hand, are aimed at businesses. Hence, the probability of stumbling upon one of those on your friend's gaming PC is next to none.

Wait, there's more to the mix! In November 2021, Microsoft unveiled yet another edition of Windows 11 designed for students and schools. Dubbed Windows 11 SE — where the "SE" part isn't intended to be short for anything — the newest member of the Windows SKU club is a cloud-first build designed for K-8 classrooms, with a simplified design and controlled app installation. It is a major part of the company's overall efforts to compete with ChromeOS, which could be why Microsoft only allows Windows 11 SE's availability as a bundled OS with low-cost laptops sold to schools.

What's inside Windows 11 SE

Not Windows 12, for sure

For hardcore Microsoft fans, anything but Windows 12 feels like a bummer at this point. With that said, many system components, including the Microsoft Store and the Widgets section of the shell, are not present in Windows 11 SE out of the box, making it an ideal candidate for a lightweight OS. But unless you're a K-8 student or a school IT administrator, getting your hands on this particular edition is tricky since Microsoft doesn't officially offer any kind of retail Windows 11 SE installation media.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE running Windows 11 SE

Be that as it may, this is XDA, which means we love to take matters into our own hands. Keeping the spirit alive, we actually managed to perform a clean installation of Windows 11 SE on a secondary laptop and used it for a few days.

I'm writing this article to share my trials and tribulations on this mad journey from the perspective of someone who primarily relies on Windows for everyday computing. My goal is to share which functionalities of the OS work in a non-standard scenario, which don't, and what first-party alternatives exist.

To be precise, I'm aware of Windows 11 SE's dependency on an external endpoint management service (read Microsoft Intune), but that's beside the point. I'd like to explore what's possible and what's not in an unmanaged instance of the operating system before reaching for the ultimate option (reinstalling a standard Windows 11 edition).

Below are the events I selected and tested with Windows 11 SE, along with any stumbling blocks I encountered along the way. Remember that the actions listed are my personal picks, and you might not agree with my choices. Feel free to suggest other scenarios in the comments below.

Installing Windows 11 SE

This is (only) Windows 11 — or is it?

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft doesn't officially sell this particular SKU. Windows 11 SE is not even included in Visual Studio Subscriptions or Microsoft's Volume Licensing Service Center, so your best bet is to get your hands on a device where the OS is pre-loaded (e.g. the Surface Laptop SE), and then clone it somehow. Unfortunately, most PCs in this category are heavily restricted by school admins, so we decided to dig a little further.

It turned out that every major OEM does get a vanilla version of Windows 11 SE from Microsoft, which is then used as a reference image for further deployment. Long story short, we had to cross a few hurdles to grab the untouched Windows 11 SE 23H2 ISO and eventually gave it a shot to evaluate this weirdly fascinating piece of software.

The ISO features the regular Windows 11 SE (edition ID "Cloud") and its "N" variant (edition ID "CloudN"). For the unaware, the latter is a special edition of Windows created to fulfill European Union regulations related to media playback. In nature, it is the same as the non-N edition. Still, it doesn't include any media-related technologies (the legacy Windows Media Player, the Movies & TV app, certain codecs, USB MTP support, and more). As usual, you can't switch between them without a clean installation.

The Windows 11 SE OEM installer does not enforce any strong hardware requirements, which is why we picked up a Skylake-era laptop as a testbed.

The installation phase is fairly trivial, but there is a unique twist during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE) wizard. Because the sole purpose of the Windows 11 SE OEM media is authoring custom images for mass deployments in a managed interface, it won't allow you to set up a local account. Unless you are ready to dabble with unattended installations and sysprepping, you can't continue without a Microsoft account, even by applying the usual mods. By default, the wizard asks for a school or work account, but a personal Microsoft account works, too, with this flavor of Windows 11.

In case you try to install Windows 11 SE by directly restoring the Surface Laptop SE recovery image, it could spoil several critical UEFI NVRAM variables and might lock down the target PC. Thus, we absolutely don't recommend tinkering with this edition if you don't know what you're doing.

Dealing with the restrictions and limitations

Microsoft's OS for students is hard to love

An agitating watermark will welcome you as soon as you reach the Desktop. The dreaded "The PC isn't set up securely—data may be at risk. Contact your retailer or manufacturer for service and repair." message at the top right corner constantly reminds you about the lack of enrollment to a central mobile device management (MDM) facility, but it is otherwise pretty harmless.

For some reason, the bottom right OS watermark that usually pops up on evaluation and insider builds is also present. You can turn it off by setting the value of the PaintDesktopVersion variable under HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Desktop in the Windows registry from 1 to 0.

Apart from the watermarks, the next roadblock is the restriction on running apps in a traditional manner. Unlike S mode, which prioritizes security and performance by allowing only apps from the Microsoft Store and restricting access to the command line, Windows 11 SE comes with a hybrid regulation scheme that can be customized by system admins, but only after contacting Microsoft. Consider it a highly scrutinized allowlist consisting of a collection of UWP/Store apps and a few legacy Win32 software packages.

Despite all these, running the OS in a completely unmanaged scenario resulted in a very fascinating situation. For instance, not only did I install apps like VLC media player and WinRAR using their respective Win32 setup programs, but Microsoft Office 365 also got sideloaded without any major hiccups. However, the inherent blocklist actively obstructed access to certain Windows Explorer paths even without any MDM policies, which caused issues here and there.

Close

Oh, the colorful default wallpaper you might have seen in our Surface Laptop SE review isn't available in the OS image. Microsoft seeds them only after a successful device enrollment. Worry not; we have sniffed out the theming assets so you can download and apply them seamlessly on your PC without jumping through hoops.

Close

Download Windows 11 SE themes

Microsoft heavily imposes OneDrive in Windows 11 SE, so the Desktop, Documents, and Photos folders are not navigable out of the box. Rather, they are synced automatically in the cloud, and the OneDrive entry in the Explorer acts as a one-stop location for them.

App and driver compatibility

Leaves a sour taste, but not for the reason you think

When it comes to the drivers, Windows Update takes care of them just fine. We are still not sure how low-level firmware updates are handled, though. A BIOS update application from Dell failed to run on Windows 11 SE, perhaps because of the built-in protection against certain executables such as Reg.exe and CMD.exe.

Win32 apps under Windows 11 SE are a hit or miss. As mentioned earlier, some installers were able to make it to the end, but you might face random errors for many. Portable apps are usually good since they don't need to write to the registry and other internal areas of the OS that are locked down — at least partially — in the default state.

Microsoft Store is noticeably absent, and you can't bring it back using the venerable Store reset tool (wsreset.exe).

The Education Edition of Minecraft is bundled by default in Windows 11 SE, so you can at least use your imagination (and mining ability) to build an alternate version of a store inside the sandbox. Kidding aside, you can sideload UWP apps and force-enable the Microsoft Store on this SKU, but that's entirely outside the scope of this article.

The result is somewhat confusing from the perspective of a regular Windows user. Thanks to Microsoft Edge, you can run PWAs and web apps just fine, but that doesn't make Windows 11 SE a competitor to ChromeOS. It is still the same Windows 11 inside, with a truckload of endpoint management components on top. You are not supposed to run it as it is without enrolling in the Intune for Education portal or something similar.

Closing thoughts

Lack of flexibility is the biggest reason to ignore Windows 11 SE as a daily driver

If you like having total control over the best laptop you just got, you have to give that up with Windows 11 SE. That's the entire point — there are far fewer options for tweaking the PC. That has advantages for security and simplicity, but it's not for everyone, and many users will find it too limiting.

Sure, an elementary or middle school student with a curriculum built around the web might not care whether they use ChromeOS or Windows. A concerned school IT administrator who will always try to minimize distractions for a child might appreciate a platform that locked out most games while retaining compatibility. Unfortunately, the OS makes very little sense when you're outside that context.

Performance and security improvements always come at a cost, and Windows 11 SE is no different. The OS is locked down not for hardware reasons but for safety, speed, and efficiency, which Microsoft hopes will help it succeed in the key education market. In the end, comparing apples and oranges isn't very fruitful (excuse the pun), so it is better not to judge the OS on an unsupported platform.