There are a plethora of hidden features in Windows 11 that can make users do things quicker. If you're running Windows 11 Stable those hidden features are easy to discover, but for those running Insider builds, you need to put a little more effort to be able to get your hands on changes that are otherwise not available to other Insiders. If you're one of those users, Microsoft's latest Windows 11 Insider build 26231 has some hidden advanced profile picture editing tools.

Windows 11 Settings may soon get a new profile picture editor experience

Microsoft is already working towards making users rely more on the Settings app instead of the Control Panel. But on top of that, it's recently found another way to make the Settings app more appealing and useful: a new profile picture editor with options to apply effects and filters.

PhantomOfEarth, famous for sniffing out hidden features in Windows preview builds, has discovered a new profile picture editor in the Windows 11 Settings app. What's unique about it is that, instead of limiting users to only changing the profile picture of your Microsoft account from your PC or by taking a picture, it'll also let you apply various effects and filters to your profile pictures. For example, you'll be able to blur the background of your profile picture, upscale the resolution, and many more.

However, it's worth remembering that whatever filters or effects you apply to your profile picture will also reflect across your Microsoft account, provided you're using a Microsoft account to log in to your PC. However, it's not clear whether the new profile picture editor will be available for users who choose to sign in with a local account instead of a Microsoft account.

You can enable the new profile picture editor right now

The feature is currently hidden in Windows 11 build 26231, but you can enable it right now by using ViveTool. If you know how to use ViveTool, you need to execute the following command in Command Prompt:

vivetool /enable /id:45189370,47364920

Once completed, you'll need to restart your PC for the changes to take effect. After restarting the PC, open the Settings app and navigate to Accounts > Your info to get access to new profile picture editing tools. Since it's in the very early stage of testing, don't be surprised if it doesn't work as expected. PhantomOfEarth also pointed out that Beta Channel Insiders will also be able to enable it by executing the same command. If the new profile picture editor indeed comes to all Beta Channel users in the coming days, the likelihood of Microsoft adding it to Windows 11 Stable updates is more than the company canceling it.