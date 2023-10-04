Key Takeaways Windows 11 gets a fun upgrade with an Easter egg in the setup process, allowing users to play the classic game 'SkiFree' while updates install or settings restore.

The Easter egg was discovered by The Verge and is currently spotted on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, but it's unclear if it will be available on all Windows 11 devices.

'SkiFree' is already accessible in the Edge browser on both Windows and Mac devices, offering different game modes and a high score count.

Windows 11 is Microsoft's best desktop operating system yet, although it comes with its own set of quirks. The OS, however, has been getting better with every passing year, thanks largely to big feature drops like the 'Moment 3' update that rolled out earlier this year, bringing Copilot AI and a background removal tool in the Paint app. However, despite its popularity, nobody would ever accuse Windows 11 of being fun, which is something Microsoft is trying to change with its latest move.

As discovered by The Verge, Microsoft has added a fun Easter egg into the Windows 11 setup process, making it a little more entertaining. The Easter egg comes in the form of a video game called 'SkiFree' that was originally released with Microsoft’s Entertainment Pack 3 for Windows in 1991. As per the report, Microsoft now offers users the option to play a modern version of the game while Windows 11 installs updates or the settings are being restored using Windows backup.

The Verge says it spotted the Easter egg recently during the Windows update process on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, so it's not immediately clear if it will be available on all Windows 11 PCs or if it will be exclusive to Surface devices. Microsoft is yet to say anything officially on this matter, so let's hope that the company will issue a clarification about this sooner rather than later.

It is worth noting here that SkiFree is already available to play within the Edge browser, not only on Windows devices, but also on Mac. To play, simply fire up the browser and go to edge://surf/ to access the game. It supports not only keyboard and mouse input, but also touch gestures, meaning it's quite easy to play on all types of devices. There are multiple game modes and a high score count like all good arcade games of old. It's a cool little game, and it should make the boring Windows update process a little more bearable.