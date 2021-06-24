Windows 11’s snap layouts and snap groups make multitasking easier

Windows 11 is here as Microsoft’s biggest update to Windows since Windows 10 was announced in 2015. While Microsoft claimed that Windows 10 would be the “last version of Windows” and that the operating system would now function more as a service that’s constantly updated (and Windows 10 having undergone massive design and feature changes over the years as a result), we saw our first peek at Windows 11 through a leaked build last week, showing a radically changed design more akin to the axed Windows 10X, and this is pretty much what we’re seeing today in Microsoft’s official event. Multitaskers will find amazing value in Windows 11, however, as Microsoft is introducing a new feature called Snap Layouts.

Previously, if you wanted to multitask and show multiple windows at the same time on Windows 10, you had to either manually resize windows or move it to the left or right of your monitor, where it would then automatically snap into place. If you wanted to do more than 2 at the same time, the latter wasn’t even an option: you had to manually resize them all. With more and more people using bigger and wider monitors, and some even multiple monitors, this wasn’t an ideal approach.

Snap layouts aim to fix this. When you hover over a window’s maximize button, a “Snap Navigator” will appear that will show you several pre-determined options for snapping your windows, including the classic two-pane view as well as three-pane and four-pane layouts. There’s also a new “Snap Groups” feature that allows people to keep track of what apps they’ve been using via a handy button in the taskbar.

While multiple apps on a single screen might be clunky on smaller 16:9 monitors on lower resolutions, more and more people are using both higher resolution monitors (1080p, 1440p, and even 4K) and wider monitors, with some of them coming in 21:9 and even 32:9 aspect ratios. By using Snap Groups and Snap Layouts, multitasking on Windows 11 will be much easier.

