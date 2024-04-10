Key Takeaways Get ready to spice up your Windows 11 screen captures - Snipping Tool is adding emoji support for more fun annotations!

QR code detection and HDR screenshot color correction are also on the way, expanding the capabilities of Snipping Tool.

Microsoft is likely to roll out these features to Windows Insiders first, just like they did with the annotation tool. Stay tuned!

It was not long ago that we saw Microsoft adding the ability to annotate screenshots to the Snipping Tool app in Windows 11. That annotation feature is about to get more useful for many people, as Microsoft was spotted working on adding emoji support to Snipping Tool's screen captures. Additionally, two more noteworthy capabilities are likely to be introduced soon to the Snipping Tool app.

What's the new emoji feature coming soon to Windows 11 Snipping Tool?

This is pretty simple. It means you get to add emojis to your Windows 11 screen captures using the Snipping Tool app. Just like how you add specific shapes to your screenshots using the annotation feature, you'll be able to add emojis the same way. By letting you add emojis, Microsoft is only expanding the tools available for annotating in Snipping Tool. This is why you'll find the emojis alongside options to add different shapes in the same place.

QR code detection and HDR screenshot color correction in Snipping Tool

The emoji support in the Snipping Tool app was first spotted by famed leaker PhantomOcean3 (@PhantomOfEarth) and so are two other notable functionalities. In a thread post, the leaker mentioned QR code detection and HDR screenshot color correction features besides the emoji support.

When available, the Snipping Tool will be able to detect QR codes in your screenshots, allowing you to get immediate access to content linked to it. What'll be interesting to see is how the detection works. Another significant change coming to the Snipping Tool is being able to adjust the color of the screenshots taken on HDR monitors. Unfortunately, what we have as evidence is only a toggle to enable the feature in the Snipping Tool version 11.2503.8.0., so there are no details available as to how the color correction works.

Be it emoji support, being able to correct the colors of your HDR screenshots, or detection of QR codes, Microsoft is likely to introduce these features to Windows Insiders first, as was the case when Microsoft introduced annotation to Snipping Tool.