Microsoft is finally rolling out screen recording functionality in the Windows 11 Snipping Tool. The much-anticipated feature first teased back in October is now available for Dev Channel Windows Insiders and will show up in version 11.2211.35.0 of the popularly used built-in Windows app.

If you're a Windows Insider with a PC enrolled in the Dev Channel, and on the latest build, you can test out this new feature in the Snipping Tool quite easily. In fact, it is now super simple to record your screen in Windows 11, without the need for Xbox Game Bar, or a third-party app like OBS Studio.

First, update the Snipping Tool app from the Windows 11 Microsoft Store. You should see the new version listed for you under updates & downloads in your library. After that, simply launch the tool and pick the new record option at the top of the app. You can then select any part of your screen and begin the recording process. When finished, the Snipping Tool will offer you a preview of the recording before you save it and share it, similar to a standard screenshot.

As this is an early beta version of the app, there are a few issues you might come across. You'll see a delay between when you click the start recording button, and when the actual recording begins. In a separate known issue, Microsoft says that the Snipping Tool app window might not restore properly when opening a new snap from within the app.

Naturally, Microsoft wants feedback from Windows Insiders on this feature first. Once beta testing is complete, the screen recording feature in Snipping Tool should roll out to everyone else as a routine app update, or as part of a Windows 11 feature drop. Usually, it takes a few weeks or a few months. The company has done this in the past with similar app updates, such as the redesigned Paint app as well as the clock app with Focus Sessions.

Source: Microsoft