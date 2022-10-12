The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 is becoming a screen recorder

During the Surface event earlier today, Microsoft shared some software news including the new Microsoft Designer app and Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to the Microsoft Store. But one announcement might have slipped under the radar. As it turns out, the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 is soon getting a screen recorder feature in the near future.

The news was very briefly teased during a video reel, but it’s certainly a welcome addition. Currently, Windows doesn’t have a way to properly record videos of your screen. As we mention in our guide to recording your screen on Windows 11, you can use the Xbox Game Bar to record specific apps, but it doesn’t work with everything and it requires some setup to work with certain apps. Having this capability built into the Snipping Tool means you can easily record any area of the screen to share with someone else, and you no longer need a third-party app to do it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Microsoft didn’t have much to share in the way of availability, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the screen recorder show up in Snipping Tool in the next couple of weeks to launch alongside the first feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2. That update is scheduled to launch at the end of October as an optional update, and it will then be included in the Patch Tuesday updates for November. Windows Insiders should be able to test first.

In addition that, Microsoft is also working on a new Photos app with improved OneDrive integration and – for the first time – integration with iCloud Photos, so you can easily manage your photos taken with an iPhone or other Apple devices.

To make use of all these features, Microsoft also announced the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus earlier today. These devices all come with Windows 11 and, for the most part, pack the latest and greatest specs around.