Key Takeaways Windows Insiders are seeing some new improvements to the Snipping Tool and Notepad.

Snipping Tool now has a combined caption bar for easier switching between capturing screenshots and recording the screen.

You also can now add PC audio and voiceovers while recording with the Snipping Tool screen recorder.

Notepad now automatically saves your session state, allowing you to close the app and pick up where you left off.

Microsoft also released new builds for the Canary, Dev, and Beta channels, focusing mainly on bug fixes today.

Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary Channels are getting a Windows 11 treat. Microsoft is now shipping out an update for the Snipping Tool, which helps make it easier to start screen recordings. Also rolling out is an enhancement for the Notepad, which helps make saving a session state easier.

You should see the changes in Snipping Tool version 11.2307.44.0 and Notepad version 11.2307.22.0. With the tweaks to Snipping Tool, Microsoft is adding a combined caption bar, which is what appears when you press Windows Key, Shift, and S on your keyboard. The new combined bar makes it easier to change between capturing physical screenshots and recording your screen without having to open the actual app. Basically, this means that you can now use Windows Key, Shift, and R as a shortcut to opening the capture bar for recording. The bigger change, though, is the new option when recording your screen to add PC audio and voiceovers, helping make the tool a lot more complete.

As for the Notepad tweaks, Microsoft says that Notepad will now automatically save your session state. You can close Notepad without any dialogues to interrupt you, and just simply pick u where you left off before. The app will restore previously open tabs and other unsaved content. This doesn't impact files, and you'll have the choice to save or discard unsaved changes to files anytime you close a tab. You'll have full control of this in the Notepad settings app, should you not like it, and rather a new Notepad document each time you open the app.

This wasn't the only Windows Insider action of the day. Microsoft also rolled out fresh new builds. Though most of these builds were just patching bugs, there's Canary Channel build 25941, Dev Channel build 23536, and Beta channel builds 22621.2265 and 22631.2265.