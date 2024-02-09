Key Takeaways Windows 11 build 26052 includes new features like "Speak for me," a text-to-speech accessibility feature that allows users to convert written text into spoken dialog using a voice avatar or their own voice.

The latest build also brings visual changes to Windows 11, such as smooth transition animations when hovering over app thumbnails on the taskbar and displaying the title and number of tabs in File Explorer window previews.

These features are currently hidden and unfinished, but they may be coming soon and will be available to the general public in the second half of the year.

On Thursday, Microsoft released Windows 11 build 26052 to Insiders in both the Dev and Canary channels, packing a ton of new features for both. However, the changes mentioned in Microsoft's blog post aren't all there was to be discovered, as enthusiasts have quickly spotted some more new features, including a new Speak for me capability. These features are currently hidden and unfinished, but they give us a glimpse at what Microsoft is cooking for Windows 11.

Speak for me

One of the more interesting changes in this build is called Speak for me, which is a text-to-speech accessibility feature. Speak for me will allow you to create a voice avatar, or even use your own voice, to convert written text into spoken dialog. This way, those with speech impediments or who are mute can still express themselves with a voice of their choosing, and this can be used for both online communications and in person. Speak for me can also be useful if you're unable to speak temporarily or you just need to rest your throat for medical reasons.

As noted by user PhantomOcean3 on Twitter (now X), the feature isn't functional, even if you enable it, but there is a Settings page for it, which suggests it might be coming soon.

New visual effects

The latest build also comes with a handful of visual changes to Windows 11, starting with the taskbar. Now, when hovering the cursor over apps on the taskbar and moving along them, you'll see a smooth transition animation from one thumbnail preview to another. You can see it in action below, also courtesy of PhantomOcean3 on Twitter.

Here, you can also see that the taskbar previews for File Explorer windows with multiple tabs will now show the title of the current tab and an indicator saying how many more tabs are in that window. If you want to enable the new taskbar thumbnail preview, you'd have to use ViveTool to enable feature ID 29532725.

Additionally, the out-of-box experience (OOBE) is also getting some tweaks, with fade animations when transitioning between screens, so it looks a little more dynamic now. However, this experience is still buggy.

Windows 11 version 24H2 is coming later this year

If you want to see these features for yourself without the risk of being an Insider or enabling hidden features, you'll have to wait a few months before they become generally available in the second half of the year. That being said, these features will make it to other Insider channels in the coming months, and those will be more stable. You can always go that route if you don't want to wait that long.