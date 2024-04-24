Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft's April optional update for Windows 11 introduces recommended apps in the Start menu, meaning you may see occasional ads.
  • The update includes improvements to widgets, some fixes, and a known issue with profile picture changes.
  • You can disable app recommendations in the Windows 11 Settings, but you will miss out on some features in this section.

As we near the end of the month, Microsoft is rolling out its April optional update for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2, and with it comes the introduction of recommended apps in the Start menu. That's another way of saying you'll now see ads for other apps in your Start menu, at least occasionally. The update is a preview of the Patch Tuesday update for May, so these changes will be coming to everyone soon.

Window with light shining through and Windows 11 text
New recommended content and widgets improvements

Screenshot of a Windows 11 desktop with the Start menu, Microsoft Edge, and Windows Update open

Recommended apps aren't the only change coming to the Recommended section of the Start menu, though. This update also makes it so that you'll now see your frequently used apps (that aren't already pinned to the Start menu) in this section, so you can get access to important apps more quickly. That's actually a positive change, and something you could do on Windows 10.

Either way, these recommendations can be disabled by going into the Windows 11 Settings app, so you can avoid them. However, app recommendations are tied to other content in this section, so you'll miss out on some features by turning it off.

Meanwhile, the update also brings improvements to widgets, both on the desktop and on the lock screen. On the desktop, Microsoft is fixing some blurry icons you may have seen for widgets on the taskbar, plus there are some new animated icons for certain widgets, so things look a little more lively. For the recently-added lock screen widgets, this update should make them "more reliable", feature new visuals, and offer a more customized experience for each user.

Screenshot of a Windows 11 desktop and Start menu with recommended content disabled
One known issue and multiple fixes

It's uncommon that Windows 11 builds these days come with known issues, but if you plan to install this update, there is a potential problem here. According to the official changelog, you may be unable to change your profile picture after installing this update, which Microsoft says it's working on fixing in a future update. More than likely, this problem will be fixed when Patch Tuesday lands in May.

Otherwise, this update includes a lot of fixes, which we'll list below if you're interested in diving into the details.

How to download the update

Since this is an optional update, it won't install automatically on your PC, but if you want it right away, you can simply go to your Settings and head to the Windows Update section. The update should be listed there with an install button if you want to get it now. Otherwise, you can also download the update manually here.

If you're fine with waiting, though, the changes in this update (along with others) will be included in the next mandatory update on Patch Tuesday, which will happen on May 14th.