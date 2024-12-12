Summary Start11 v2.5 allows you to move your taskbar to the sides of your screen.

The update also enables a vertical taskbar option for Windows 11.

Start11 now supports having Start button on the left and icons in the middle with multiple monitors.

Let's face it: Windows 11's Start menu isn't the best out there . While previous versions of Microsoft's operating system let you tweak your taskbar to your liking, Windows 11 is quite restrictive. As such, all those people who enjoy having their taskbar on the left or right-hand side of the screen have been disappointed to hear that the operating system doesn't support moving the taskbar around without third-party aid. Well, if you're tired of Windows 11's Start menu and taskbar, you can now stick them to the sides using Start11.

Start11 now lets you shunt your taskbar around your screen

As announced on the Stardock blog, the Start11 app's beta is now entering v2.5. The spotlight feature returns the ability to move the taskbar to the sides of your screen:

New with version 2.5 is the ability to use a vertical taskbar on Windows 11. The vertical taskbar can be placed on the left or right side of the display and functions just as you remember from previous versions of Windows where this configuration was supported. To enable the new taskbar experience, open the configuration panel, click Taskbar, scroll to the Taskbar position option and select you desired configuration.

That's not the only addition. If you like having the Start button on the left and icons in the middle, you could use Start11 to make that happen, but only if you used two or fewer monitors. Now, this update lets you use this feature with three or more monitors, which is perfect if you love your extra screens. Plus, the beta squashes some nasty bugs, so it's worth checking out if a prior issue kept you from loving Start11.