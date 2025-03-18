Summary Microsoft updates Task Manager to display CPU readings more consistently.

New update allows translation of more languages with Live Captions feature.

Various fixes and improvements included in Windows 11 Build 26100.3613.

Whenever you want to see what's eating up your Windows machine's resources, the Task Manager is usually the first port of call. However, if you wanted to use it to check out your CPU usage, you'll notice that it uses a format that other tools don't use. Fortunately, Microsoft is now changing that with a new update, but if you prefer the old method, don't fret.

Microsoft adjusts how the Task Manager displays CPU readings

As posted on the Windows Insider Blog, the Windows 11 Build 26100.3613 has just arrived on the Release Preview channel. While this does mean it's not available on every PC, it does mean that those who are signed up to receive these updates can get it. Plus, it means we're on the final step before the patch does arrive on the main channel.

There's a lot of good stuff in this update, but my personal spotlight is this one:

[Task Manager]New! We are changing the way Task Manager calculates CPU utilization for the Processes, Performance, and Users pages. Task Manager will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools. For backward compatibility, a new optional column called CPU Utility is available (hidden by default) on the Details tab showing the previous CPU value used on the Processes page.

The update also includes tweaks to one of Copilot+'s most useful features, Live Captions. Now, it can translate 44 differnet languages into English in real time, and there's work being done to do the same for Simplified Chinese. As much as I'm not a fan of Copilot, this sounds like a genuinely useful feature.

If you're interested, here is the complete list of patch notes: