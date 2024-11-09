Key Takeaways The latest Beta Build 22635.4445 reveals hidden features for quick file sharing

The feature will allow quick file-sharing from the Start menu and taskbar

To see these features in action in Windows 11, use ViveTool to enable their corresponding feature IDs

Microsoft crushed all hopes for the release of Windows 12 this year by labeling its latest OS as Windows 11, version 24H2. While Microsoft may not be planning to release Windows 12 anytime soon, Windows 11 is undergoing many exciting changes to help users do more on a PC.

Among other things, the software giant is paying close attention to improving the sharing experience on Windows. The recently released Windows 11 Beta Build 22635.4445 gives us a good glimpse of how the company is planning to improve the file-sharing experience in the Start menu and Taskbar.

Windows 11 taskbar and Start menu get built-in file-sharing power

In the last few months, Microsoft significantly improved the sharing experience on Windows by introducing an AirDrop-like tool in Phone Link and a new way of exporting files in seconds. On top of these changes, the Redmond tech firm is also planning to add sharing options to the Start menu and taskbar. You can see all of that in action if you're a Windows Insider on the Beta Channel.

Windows 11, version 22635.4445 is the latest Beta Channel Build, consisting of only one new feature, as per the official changelog. However, famed Windows informant @phantomofearth found two more interesting features that are currently hidden in the latest Beta update. One of them is the ability to quickly share recently accessed files directly from the taskbar. So, when you right-click on an app icon in the taskbar, you'll now see a sharing option in addition to the recent files in the jumplist. Currently, the taskbar jumplist allows you to pin or unpin recent files from the list.

A similar sharing capability in the Start menu is also in the testing phase. When you look for a file using the search function in the Start menu, you get the share option in the Details pane. On top of this, Microsoft is also planning to introduce a new feature that will allow quick sharing of local files that appear in the Recommended section in the Start menu. To share it, all you've to do is right-click the file and then click the Share option.

You can enable Windows 11's new sharing features right now

Since these changes are currently not available by default in the Beta build, you need to use ViveTool to enable their corresponding feature IDs to force enable those features on your PC. Enabling id:45738940 will bring the sharing option in the taskbar jumplist, while id:46493758 (try id:48433719 if it doesn't work) is for turning it on in the Start menu Recommended section.