Summary Windows 11 is testing a new feature to scale taskbar icons automatically for a less cluttered look.

The feature aims to make all apps still visible on a full taskbar without a secondary menu.

Unfortunately, only the icons scale while the thickness of the taskbar remains unchanged.

The Windows taskbar has remained largely unchanged over the years. While Microsoft has made a few tweaks here and there, like bringing back features such as dragging and dropping to the taskbar, the core design has stayed the same.

The Windows 11 taskbar is essentially a more polished version of what we've had for years, with no major changes in how we interact with it. That might finally change soon, as Microsoft is testing a new feature that could bring one of my favorite macOS Dock animations to the Windows 11 taskbar.

The Windows 11 taskbar could soon feel less cluttered

On the Windows taskbar, you may have noticed that the size of the icons remains the same, regardless of how many apps you have open or running. So, even if you only have one app open or pinned, the icon size stays consistent.

It’s a completely different story on macOS, where the Dock icons scale based on the number of apps or windows you have opened. So, if you have many applications and minimized windows open simultaneously, the icons on a Mac’s Dock will automatically shrink to accommodate everything.

Now, it looks like Windows 11’s taskbar is finally ready to adopt a similar feature. Microsoft released preview builds 26200.5518 and 26120.3671 for the Dev and Beta channels, respectively, today. A new feature called Taskbar icon scaling is rolling out with both of these builds.

This feature aims to help you quickly access applications on your Windows taskbar, even when it’s full. With this feature enabled, whenever your taskbar starts getting too cluttered with open or pinned apps, all the icons will automatically scale down to a smaller size. This way, all of your apps will still be visible without having to set up a secondary menu.

You can choose for Windows to always show smaller taskbar buttons, or only scale down icons when the taskbar is full. If you're a fan of the current taskbar setup and want your icons to stay the same size regardless of how many apps or tabs you have open, you can prevent the icons from scaling down as well.

To enable or customize this feature, right-click on an empty space on your taskbar, select Taskbar settings, expand Taskbar behaviors, and then choose from one of the following options: Always, Never, or When taskbar is full.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Unfortunately, this feature only scales the icons themselves, leaving the thickness of the taskbar unchanged, which frankly feels a bit odd.

Now, it’s not like the rest of the Windows 11 taskbar is perfect. It still lacks basic customization features, such as the ability to move the taskbar to the left or right of your screen (which macOS offers). This leaves users with no choice but to rely on third-party apps for such functionality. Regardless, we’ll give Microsoft credit for at least taking a step in the right direction.

Unless you're on the Dev or Beta Insider channels, you won't see the Taskbar icon scaling feature until the next major Windows version. Both of these insider builds also feature a revamped Start menu, addressing several user complaints. It’s nice to see Microsoft acknowledging these issues and working toward improving the user experience.