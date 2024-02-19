Key Takeaways Windows update has bugs causing missing taskbar and app loading issues for users.

Known fixes are not working, so users are urged to either roll back the update or wait for a fix.

Microsoft is aware of the bug and is hopefully working on a resolution to avoid reinstallation.

Have you noticed that your computer has been acting strangely ever since you updated Windows? If so, you may have been hit by the wide range of bugs that the February 2024 update has introduced onto people's PCs. One of the most prominent bugs is a disappearing taskbar, but it isn't the only issue by far.

As reported by Windows Latest, both Windows 10 and 11 users are finding that their taskbar has gone missing. Some people have noticed that the taskbar has stuck around, but specific icons that usually reside on it have suddenly disappeared. That's not all of their woes, however:

Additionally, pinned apps are not loading, which is expected when the taskbar is missing. In a Feedback Hub, users have flagged similar problems, with one stating the taskbar does not show app icons like Wi-Fi and sound, forcing them to rely on shortcuts like Alt+Tab to navigate between apps. Others have mentioned delays in loading the taskbar and entering their PIN at the login screen.

So far, all the well-known fixes for fixing a misbehaving taskbar have come up short. The only way to fix it is to either roll back to a previous Windows update or reinstall the update in its entirety. If you haven't updated Windows yet, you can stop receiving updates on Windows until a fix comes out. Sources do state that Microsoft is aware of the bug, so hopefully, a fix is on the way that will remedy this annoying issue without the need to reinstall everything.