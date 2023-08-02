As new and more secure technologies emerge, legacy implementations gradually get phased out. This is naturally what happens in a software as large as complex as Windows too, with a recent example being the disablement of older versions of the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol. Now, Microsoft has announced that it is soon phasing out another major protocol in Windows, namely Transport Layer Security (TLS) versions 1.0 and 1.1.

For those unaware, TLS is a protocol that is leveraged for communication between client and server systems. TLS 1.0 dates back to 1999 while TLS 1.1 was made available in 2006, but gained little traction. As such, both the versions are roughly a couple of decades old and have been superseded by newer versions such as TLS 1.2 and 1.3. In fact, many regulatory bodies already restrict the usage of legacy TLS due to security issues.

Now, Microsoft is ready to pull this trigger in Windows too, citing security issues and the fact that TLS 1.0 and 1.1 does not have a lot of usage. These legacy versions of TLS will be disabled by default in Windows 11 Insider Preview releases starting from next month, and the change will eventually roll out to all future versions of the operating system too. Microsoft has noted that the following applications (and more) may break following this configuration change:

Safari - 5.1.7

EVault Data Protection - 7.01.6125

SQL - 2012, 2014, 2016

SQL Server - 2014, 2016

Turbo Tax - 2017, 2014, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2015, 2018

BlueStacks 3 (蓝叠3) - 5.10.0.6513

BlueStacks X - 0.21.0.1063

Xbox One SmartGlass - 2.2.1702.2004

Splice - 4.0.35686, 4.2.4

Driver Support - 10.1.2.41, 10.1.4.20

K7 Enterprise Security and 4.1.0.116

DRUKI Gofin - 3.17.63.0

Project Plan 365 - 23.8.1204.14137

vWorkspace - 8.6.1

ARMA 3

Microsoft Office 2008 Professional - Accounting Express

LANGuard - 12.7.2022.0406

Adguard - 6.4.1814.4903, 7.12.41.70.0

火萤视频桌面 - 5.2.5.9

CCB Security Client (中国建设银行E路航网银安全组件) - 3.3.8.4

ArcGIS - 10.3.3400

ACDSee Photo Studio – 2018, 2023

Blio e-Reader - 3.4.0.9728, 3.4.1.9759

As such, customers will still have the option to re-enable TLS 1.0 and 1.1 in their installation to maintain compatibility with old software, but this should only be considered an option if all other workarounds fail. Microsoft has emphasized that using legacy TLS should only be a temporary solution and that vendors should be pushed to support newer versions, because TLS 1.0 and 1.1 may be removed completely from the OS in the future too. Finally, the company has also issued guidance for users, IT admins, and Security Support Provider Interface (SSPI) application developers regarding support for the protocol.