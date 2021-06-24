Windows 11 will bring much-needed improvements to touch input

Windows is undoubtedly the most popular operating system for PCs, but it has infuriatingly never managed to offer a great touchscreen experience. With Windows 11, though, Microsoft plans to change that. If you are using Windows 11 on a tablet, say a Surface Pro, as soon as you disconnect the physical keyboard, the layout adapts itself for a more intuitive touch experience.

For instance, the taskbar at the bottom remains the same, but the spacing between the icons increases so they are easier to open with a finger. Bigger touch targets and new visual cues help in resizing and moving windows. The new Snap Layout works just as it should and understands when you move to a vertical layout by stacking two windows instead of showing them side by side.

The new touch experience also includes gestures. These are the same ones that are available on the trackpad which means they are easier to learn. For those of you who love using a stylus, Windows 11 will also bring improvements to stylus input. The most important change is the inclusion of haptic feedback which will make using a stylus pen more ‘engaging and immersive’ on Windows, according to Microsoft. You’ll be able to feel the difference when you click, write, or edit.

As seen on the leaked Windows 11 developer preview, the touch keyboard has also been revamped with new colorful themes. It will support swipe gestures, cursor movement using the spacebar, and of course, emojis. For those who don’t want to type or write, there is also voice input that can automatically add punctuations and supports commands.

There are loads of other improvements coming to the big Windows 11 update, so keep an eye out for additional coverage.