Key Takeaways Microsoft has released webcam capability for Windows Insiders to use Android phones as webcams, competing with Apple's Continuity Camera feature.

To set up the webcam feature, ensure the phone runs Android 9 or later.

With Microsoft's webcam solution, Windows Insiders can easily use Android phones' front and rear cameras for video meetings efficiently.

It was back in November last year that we first saw pieces of evidence that suggested Microsoft was working on allowing Android users to use their phones or tablets as webcams through the Phone Link. Luckily, Microsoft didn't abandon the project and just released the webcam capability for Windows Insiders across all Insider Channels.

To be able to use a phone's camera as a webcam became a talking point when Apple released the Continuity Camera feature last year, but Windows users could already do that using third-party apps. If you're not enrolled in any of the Windows Insider Channels, you'll still have to rely on those third-party tools to turn your Android phone's camera into a webcam for your PC. But if you're an Insider, it's pretty simple to set up the webcam capability through the Phone Link app.

How to use the Android phone's camera as a webcam through Phone Link

Before jumping to the setup, make sure your phone is running Android 9 (Android Pie) OS or newer. Also, the Link to Windows app on your phone needs to be updated to version 1.24012 or greater, as suggested by Microsoft.

If those checkboxes are ticked, pair your Android phone with your PC using Phone Link and Link to Windows apps. Open the Settings app on your PC, navigate to Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices, then click or tap Manage devices to get a Cross Device Experience Host update in the Microsoft Store. Once the update is done, turn on the Use as a connected camera toggle in the My mobile devices section.

Now you're all set to use both the front and rear cameras of your Android phone or tablet as a webcam to attend video meetings. One of the major benefits of that is you can record what's in front of your computer and what's behind because you can switch between the front and back cameras from your phone. You can also pause the video stream and apply effects from your phone.

Google is also working on bringing the same webcam feature to Android 14. But whenever it releases, Microsoft webcam solution will have an edge over Google's, as the former will work with phones running Android versions older than Android 14.