Key Takeaways Winpilot update introduces a new ad-blocking feature to combat Windows 11 ads.

Adblock for Windows aims to remove unwanted ads from Windows 11 UI automatically.

Winpilot also functions as a debloater app, enhancing the Windows experience beyond ad removal.

Any time Microsoft tells people "You're getting ads," developers around the world unify to tell it, "No we're not." After the Redmond giant began slipping Start menu ads into Windows 11, people from all walks of life have provided ways to turn them off for good. News about the Windows 11 ad blocker with an amazing name is still hot off the press, yet another Windows 11 adblock tool has joined it as part of the newest Winpilot update.

Related Windows 11 2024 Update: What's new and why it's not Windows 12 The Windows 11 2024 Update will bring a ton of changes to the operating system, including better support for Arm devices.

Winpilot version 2024.5.5 releases a new adblock feature

As spotted by Neowin, Winpilot received a new update that brings in a new ad-blocking feature. You may already be familiar with Winpilot; it's a Windows debloater app that used to go under the name "Bloatynosy," which aims to remove all unnecessary and unwanted apps from your operating system. Now, its developer builtbybel has sounded the horn and begun a charge against the oncoming wave of ads in Windows 11.

As posted on the Winpilot 2024.5.5 GitHub page:

Seems like we're all getting tired and annoyed by the new advertising on the Windows 11 UI, right? That's why Winpilot is introducing a new feature/plugin called Adblock for Windows. It focuses solely on removing ads from the Windows 11 UI. Special thanks to elevenforum for the inspiration!

Builtbybel goes on to explain that the app should automatically turn off every source of ads the moment you start it up. However, you do have the option to toggle the ads back on, if you find any of them particularly useful. Also, if you do decide to download Winpilot, don't forget that it is a debloater app at heart. As such, feel free to check out all the ways it can enhance your Windows experience, from stripping Copilot out of your system to enhancing your privacy settings.