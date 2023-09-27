Key Takeaways Microsoft's Windows 11 version 23H2 replaces Teams Chat integration with Teams (free) while rolling out other planned capabilities in the fall update.

Yesterday, Microsoft started testing Windows 11 version 23H2, and it contains only one feature: replacing Teams Chat integration with Teams (free). This is because all the other capabilities that were initially planned for this version of Windows 11 are rolling out already with the September 26 fall update. These include Copilot in Windows, a new backup experience, better security, accessibility enhancements, and lots more. The update also packs some new developer-focused features which Microsoft has now detailed in a dedicated blog post.

Microsoft says that when you configure a new Windows 11 PC, you'll be given the option to set yourself as a developer, which will customize your experience and make it easier to install Dev Home. For those unaware, Dev Home streamlines certain activities and workflows that should in turn boost productivity. It enables easier installation of tools and facilitates connectivity with repositories like GitHub, along with offering a dedicated dashboard to monitor system and development projects. The latest version of the app also enables better management of extensions, as well as the ability to create a Dev Drive.

Dev Drive is a performant mode of storage aimed at developers. It is based on Resilient File System (ReFS), which offers a 30% improvement in file I/O time during build activities when coupled with the new performance mode in Microsoft Defender for Antivirus. This mode allows asynchronous scanning of Dev Drives where performance mode has been enabled. Given this significant boost in performance, Microsoft has recommended moving your repositories and package caches to a Dev Drive volume, and has also offered the ability to view their status in the For Developers settings page. If you're unsure about how to utilize Dev Drive, check out our guide here.

In addition, Microsoft has announced that WinGet Configuration is now fully stable and developers don't need to enable any experimental features anymore. In a similar vein, WinGet (Windows Package Manager) version 1.6 is live too, it packs the ability to add dependencies and a winget download command, which makes it easier to easier for IT admins to download installers and distribute them to their enterprise customers. Moreover, support for licenses for Microsoft Store apps which are free and have an "E" rating is coming soon too.

Interestingly, the Redmond tech firm has also highlighted several consumer-focused features, emphasizing that they will make the Windows experience fun for developers too. Some of the capabilities described include Taskbar app grouping improvements, the ability to shut down applications with an "end task" command without opening the Task Manager, and native support for RAR and other compressed formats. The company has noted that File Explorer now runs on WinUI3 too, which means that it has a bunch of new features and significant performance enhancements, especially when it comes to bulk operations.

Finally, Microsoft has mentioned the availability of Windows Terminal Preview 1.19, which we have covered in detail here. It has also unveiled a Windows Terminal Canary channel which will get nightly releases with loads of experimental features. Needless to say, this will be very unstable and is not recommended for production use-cases. And if you missed the latest Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) release, read more about it here too.