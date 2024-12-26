Summary Windows updates are crucial but can sometimes cause issues like preventing future security patches.

Windows 11 has a bug that stops further security updates after installing 24H2 via USB/CD.

Microsoft suggests not using USB/CD to install the 24H2 update, and affected users can wait for a fix or uninstall the update.

Love 'em or hate 'em, Windows updates are essential for maintaining a safe and stable computer. However, they can sometimes be detrimental to your PC, leaving you in a worse state than before until Microsoft publishes a fix. Such is the case with the last few Windows 11 updates, which prevent future security patches from being downloaded. Microsoft does know what's wrong, and it is working on a solution, but there is a fix you can try yourself to prevent this bug from manifesting on your PC.

As posted on Microsoft Learn, the tech giant posted a warning on Christmas Eve about a new known flaw. Titled "Issues might occur with media which installs the October or November update," the new feature is pretty bad for people who want to keep their PC secure:

When using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, the device might remain in a state where it cannot accept further Windows security updates. This occurs only when the media is created to include the October 2024, or November 2024, security updates as part of the installation (these updates were released between October 8, 2024 and November 12, 2024).

Microsoft notes that this will only affect you if you installed the Windows 11 24H2 update via USB or CD. You should be fine if you got it through Windows Update or grabbed it from the catalog.

So, how do you avoid this bug? Unfortunately, it seems that Microsoft's only advice is "don't install 24H2 via USB or CD," which doesn't help much if you've already done that. If this is you, you could either wait for Microsoft to fix the issue or uninstall 24H2, and if you don't know how to do the latter, you can check out our sister site's guide on uninstalling Windows 11 updates.